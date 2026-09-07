New England's Best-Run City For 2026 Is An East Coast Escape With Arts, Shopping, And Fresh Air

A well-managed city translates into noticeable benefits like an active downtown, safe and uncongested streets, and less-polluted air. Manchester, New Hampshire, has earned some recognition on that front: WalletHub ranked it the best-run city of New England's states in 2026, and the third-best among all the states. Behind the scenes, there might be reams of spreadsheets and municipal accountants, but their work helps make it possible to navigate some of the city's highlights with ease. You can spend a day looking at world-famous masterpieces at the Currier Museum of Art, browse independent shops downtown, then go for a walk or bike ride along the Merrimack River.

WalletHub's ranking essentially indicates how much a city gives back from its residents' tax dollars. The study drew on data from government agencies and private research organizations to assess 148 of the largest U.S. cities. It scored each across six categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. WalletHub then measured each city's sum score against its total budget per capita. For travelers, those dry-sounding measurements can have tangible payoffs. Better infrastructure can mean less time sitting in traffic, while higher safety makes exploring a city's parks and streets more easygoing. Manchester performed particularly well for traffic congestion (ranking the 12th lowest), safety (19th lowest for property crime), and air pollution (sixth lowest).