New England's Best-Run City For 2026 Is An East Coast Escape With Arts, Shopping, And Fresh Air
A well-managed city translates into noticeable benefits like an active downtown, safe and uncongested streets, and less-polluted air. Manchester, New Hampshire, has earned some recognition on that front: WalletHub ranked it the best-run city of New England's states in 2026, and the third-best among all the states. Behind the scenes, there might be reams of spreadsheets and municipal accountants, but their work helps make it possible to navigate some of the city's highlights with ease. You can spend a day looking at world-famous masterpieces at the Currier Museum of Art, browse independent shops downtown, then go for a walk or bike ride along the Merrimack River.
WalletHub's ranking essentially indicates how much a city gives back from its residents' tax dollars. The study drew on data from government agencies and private research organizations to assess 148 of the largest U.S. cities. It scored each across six categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. WalletHub then measured each city's sum score against its total budget per capita. For travelers, those dry-sounding measurements can have tangible payoffs. Better infrastructure can mean less time sitting in traffic, while higher safety makes exploring a city's parks and streets more easygoing. Manchester performed particularly well for traffic congestion (ranking the 12th lowest), safety (19th lowest for property crime), and air pollution (sixth lowest).
Manchester's downtown arts and shopping
One way a well-run city can manifest into one that makes for a more rewarding visit is through the arts. Manchester has woven its arts into its civic infrastructure in a couple of ways. For example, it maintains an Arts Commission that funds public art displays and art programs. Meanwhile, Manchester's Currier Museum of Art holds works by Monet, Picasso, O'Keeffe, and numerous rotating exhibitions. For fans of Frank Lloyd Wright (who designed the "best all-time work of American architecture" in Pennsylvania), the museum stewards two Wright-designed houses you can tour.
Manchester's city management extends into its street-level shopping, too — Manchester's Development Corporation, for instance, offers the Enhance MHT matching grant for things like window displays, outdoor seating, and signage. The downtown shopping is centered along Elm Street, with more independent stores clustered around branching streets. Among the more distinctive shops you can find near this strip is Fishtoes, a funky vintage shop specializing in hand-picked clothing, furniture, and decor from the 1950s through the early 2000s. Book lovers can head to Bookery Manchester on Elm Street, which has a cafe and hosts weekly events alongside its book selection. At the Granite State Candy Shoppe next door, you can pick up a unique souvenir: homemade fudge or maple sugar candies in an old-fashioned brick setting. And shopping isn't the only reason to browse downtown — Manchester has earned a reputation among foodies, too.
Getting outside in Manchester
Manchester's low-pollution showing in WalletHub's study is good news for a city that has plenty of outdoor spaces to pair with its clean air. Livingston Park, just a five-minute drive from the Currier Museum of Art, is a favorite city green space, with 4.6 stars from around 2,000 Google Maps reviews, at the time of writing. The 131-acre park wraps around Dorrs Pond, where visitors can walk the pond-side trail, fish, and ice skate in winter. Derryfield Park, meanwhile, has a more wooded, hilltop setting, with its elevated position providing views over the city. The park also has open fields, tennis courts, a playground, a gazebo, and an outdoor fitness area.
Another natural benefit to Manchester is that it has the Merrimack River running through it. Head to Arms Park, which sits directly along the river in downtown, for a riverside walk with some benches. The park connects to the broader, 6.1-mile Heritage Trail, making it a handy starting point for a longer walk or bike ride. For a longer outdoorsy break, you could drive about 10 minutes out of Manchester's core to Massabesic Lake, near Manchester's Youngsville neighborhood with historic trails.
Getting to Manchester is fairly straightforward. The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) is a 15-minute drive outside of the city. You could also drive to Manchester in about an hour from Boston.