America's Best Under-The-Radar Destination For Snowbirds In 2026 Isn't Myrtle Beach Or Boca Raton

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Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Boca Raton, Florida, have been the go-to destinations for snowbirds for years. Whether it's enjoying a cocktail on a restaurant rooftop on the Myrtle Beach oceanfront or strolling the avenues of Boca Raton's luxury shopping centers, these classic retreats have welcomed visitors seeking to escape the harsh winters. 2026 will be no different, but there's an under-the-radar destination that snowbirds need to add to their list of contenders: Brooksville, Florida.

Escaping cold weather might be the prime motivator for wintering in the Sunbelt, but day-to-day comfort and lifestyle fit determine where snowbirds actually drop the anchor. A 2026 livability study by storage and relocation platform SpareFoot came to a similar conclusion. Evaluating 93 cities across 13 states, including factors like accessible urgent care, local dining options, and the availability of self-storage options, the west-central Florida city with just over 10,000 residents took the top spot as the nation's best-kept secret for snowbirds.

Situated in Hernando County, Brooksville provides a serene winter refuge steeped in Old Florida charm. While Boca Raton and Myrtle Beach remain popular, the west-central Florida city stands apart with its small-town atmosphere, unhurried pace, and oak-canopied setting. According to WalkScore, Brooksville is primarily car-dependent, meaning snowbirds will want a personal vehicle for grocery runs and regional trips. When larger city infrastructure is required, Brooksville sits just a 50-mile drive from Tampa, which gives snowbirds access to Tampa's major medical hubs and Tampa International Airport (TPA).