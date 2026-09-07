America's Best Under-The-Radar Destination For Snowbirds In 2026 Isn't Myrtle Beach Or Boca Raton
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Boca Raton, Florida, have been the go-to destinations for snowbirds for years. Whether it's enjoying a cocktail on a restaurant rooftop on the Myrtle Beach oceanfront or strolling the avenues of Boca Raton's luxury shopping centers, these classic retreats have welcomed visitors seeking to escape the harsh winters. 2026 will be no different, but there's an under-the-radar destination that snowbirds need to add to their list of contenders: Brooksville, Florida.
Escaping cold weather might be the prime motivator for wintering in the Sunbelt, but day-to-day comfort and lifestyle fit determine where snowbirds actually drop the anchor. A 2026 livability study by storage and relocation platform SpareFoot came to a similar conclusion. Evaluating 93 cities across 13 states, including factors like accessible urgent care, local dining options, and the availability of self-storage options, the west-central Florida city with just over 10,000 residents took the top spot as the nation's best-kept secret for snowbirds.
Situated in Hernando County, Brooksville provides a serene winter refuge steeped in Old Florida charm. While Boca Raton and Myrtle Beach remain popular, the west-central Florida city stands apart with its small-town atmosphere, unhurried pace, and oak-canopied setting. According to WalkScore, Brooksville is primarily car-dependent, meaning snowbirds will want a personal vehicle for grocery runs and regional trips. When larger city infrastructure is required, Brooksville sits just a 50-mile drive from Tampa, which gives snowbirds access to Tampa's major medical hubs and Tampa International Airport (TPA).
Snowbirds: What winter actually looks like in Brooksville
Escaping freezing temperatures is a given when heading south, but how the weather actually shapes your daily rhythm is where Brooksville shines. Unlike South Carolina's cloudy, brisk winter days or South Florida's lingering coastal humidity, Brooksville is in Florida's winter sweet spot.
On a typical winter day, expect your mornings to start with a crisp 50-degree Fahrenheit breeze that will make you want to stay outdoors and soak in the sunshine. It's perfect for throwing on a cozy jacket and taking a long stroll with your dog through one of the many parks in the city, such as Tom Varn Park, or hitting the range at Brooksville Country Club before your day gets started. By the afternoon, the temperature will settle in the 70s — perfect for cycling along the paved 47-mile Withlacoochee State Trail that passes through Withlacoochee State Park or taking a 20-minute drive west past neighboring Spring Hill to kayak in Weeki Wachee Springs — a one-of-a-kind Florida state park with mermaids.
The predictable winter weather also makes it easier to plan days around outdoor activities, rather than being forced indoors by the cold. The mild temperatures are part of what makes Brooksville one of the best Florida destinations with cooler temperatures. However, there's also a rich, century-old history and a small-town community that keeps snowbirds returning year after year.
What it's like to live like a local in Brooksville
Beyond the outdoor recreation, Brooksville's true appeal lies in its rich history and small-town community atmosphere. A stroll through the downtown district reflects Brooksville's Old Florida character — complete with historic brick storefronts, Victorian homes like the 19th-century May-Stringer House, and moss-adorned live oak trees.
The compact downtown core offers a relaxed, easygoing pace where snowbirds can easily spend a quiet afternoon exploring local boutiques, antique shops, and community spaces like Hernando Park. The park also regularly hosts events and live concerts at the amphitheater, allowing newcomers to get out of the house and meet residents beyond the typical tourist circuit. During your stroll or afterwards, browse the shelves and pick out your next week's read at Citrus & Sage Bookshop while sipping a flocktail from The Bean & Bubble.
While coastal hubs will always remain a popular choice for snowbirds, if you've been looking for a quieter, more authentic slice of small-town Florida life, Brooksville delivers an alternative winter getaway. There are warm days, small-town charm, and abundant outdoor activities, all within an hour's drive of a major metropolitan airport considered one of the best in the country for travel and food.