Florida's 5 Best Destinations With Cooler Temperatures

Florida didn't earn the nickname "The Sunshine State" for nothing. On average, it sees between 230 and 250 days of sunshine each year. Though year-round sunny warmth is what the region is famous for, there are pockets of Florida that offer milder temperatures. These spots range from tranquil coastal escapes to small inland towns surrounded by pine forests. While it's highly unlikely you'll need to pull out your winter coat and hat in these cities, they're perfect for those who want to experience Florida without the blazing heat.

Across the state, the annual average temperature is 71 degrees Fahrenheit. The highest average temperatures are found in the south, while the lowest occur along the northeast coast and Panhandle. By comparing climates across various cities, we arrived at the five best destinations in Florida for cooler temperatures (i.e. those below the state's average). All of these spots are along the Panhandle to the north with proximity to the Gulf of Mexico's winds which help curb the heat. While sharing comfortable conditions, each area boasts its own unique appeal and offers a refreshing twist on a classic Florida getaway.

After all, one of the state's biggest draws is that there's so much to do. Whether you want to shop until your feet hurt, adventure into the sprawling natural world, or lay back and sip a drink by the beach, there's something for everyone. Find your ideal vacation destination with this roundup of Florida towns where you can beat the heat. From the coastal getaway nicknamed the "Seafood Capital Of The South" to the rustic charm and natural appeal of Niceville, these cities offer something different.