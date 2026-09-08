Near The Maryland Border Is Pennsylvania's Charming Borough With Local Eateries And A Historic Downtown

Most travelers planning a trip to Pennsylvania only manage to stop at the tourist hotspots like Philadelphia and Gettysburg. However, the Keystone State still has plenty to offer. Travelers looking for a laid-back locale for a bit of downtown wandering should make their way to a little borough called Greencastle. Squeezed amidst the countryside right along the Maryland border, travelers to Greencastle will find a handful of quaint local boutiques and watering holes set against a backdrop of impressive architecture.

The borough's settlement goes back several centuries. Though officially established around the 1780s by a settler named John Allison, many immigrants from Ireland had originally arrived several decades earlier and lived amongst the Native American tribes in the area. George Washington even briefly stopped in Greencastle in the 1790s while marching with his troops to put down the Whiskey Rebellion. Today, visitors to Greencastle can step into the historic district, where the crowding of tall brick warehouses and clapboard cottages offers a glimpse of the borough's colonial past.

Aside from admiring the architecture, history buffs can also stop by the Greencastle Highline Train Station near the historic district, or spend the day at the Allison-Antrim Museum. Tucked within a stately mansion dating to the 1860s, the museum's furnished rooms take visitors on a journey back through time. Meanwhile, foodies will be able to savor the flavors of Greencastle's culinary offerings, whether it's pastries from the local bakery or flatbread pizzas at the alehouse. Locals to the east in Philadelphia can reach Greencastle in roughly 3 hours by car, while Maryland day-trippers down in Hagerstown are barely a 20-minute drive away. Motels like Holiday Inn Express and Super 8 offer accommodations to turn a quick day trip into a weekend getaway.