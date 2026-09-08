Near The Maryland Border Is Pennsylvania's Charming Borough With Local Eateries And A Historic Downtown
Most travelers planning a trip to Pennsylvania only manage to stop at the tourist hotspots like Philadelphia and Gettysburg. However, the Keystone State still has plenty to offer. Travelers looking for a laid-back locale for a bit of downtown wandering should make their way to a little borough called Greencastle. Squeezed amidst the countryside right along the Maryland border, travelers to Greencastle will find a handful of quaint local boutiques and watering holes set against a backdrop of impressive architecture.
The borough's settlement goes back several centuries. Though officially established around the 1780s by a settler named John Allison, many immigrants from Ireland had originally arrived several decades earlier and lived amongst the Native American tribes in the area. George Washington even briefly stopped in Greencastle in the 1790s while marching with his troops to put down the Whiskey Rebellion. Today, visitors to Greencastle can step into the historic district, where the crowding of tall brick warehouses and clapboard cottages offers a glimpse of the borough's colonial past.
Aside from admiring the architecture, history buffs can also stop by the Greencastle Highline Train Station near the historic district, or spend the day at the Allison-Antrim Museum. Tucked within a stately mansion dating to the 1860s, the museum's furnished rooms take visitors on a journey back through time. Meanwhile, foodies will be able to savor the flavors of Greencastle's culinary offerings, whether it's pastries from the local bakery or flatbread pizzas at the alehouse. Locals to the east in Philadelphia can reach Greencastle in roughly 3 hours by car, while Maryland day-trippers down in Hagerstown are barely a 20-minute drive away. Motels like Holiday Inn Express and Super 8 offer accommodations to turn a quick day trip into a weekend getaway.
Spend the day in historic downtown Greencastle, Pennsylvania
Architecture fiends and history buffs will no doubt find plenty of distractions while wandering around Greencastle. The borough's national historic district branches outwards from the central square, with more than 300 listed historic buildings, creating a pleasant backdrop for leisurely sightseeing. Start the day at the Greencastle Highline Train Station, which sits on a gentle slope along the tracks of the Cumberland Valley Railroad slicing through town. Built in the early 1900s, the red-brick ticket office will transport visitors right back to the days when steam locomotives were the common mode of transport.
From the station, take a stroll along Baltimore Street towards the town square. Greencastle's historic district features a tapestry of different architectural styles, from Federalist manor houses in pastel clapboard to red-brick Italianate storefronts. Looming above the leafy trees shading the pavements is the brick facade of the local Presbyterian church, which dates back to the late 19th century. Particularly photo-worthy is the white clock tower standing proudly at the square. Meanwhile, benches dotted all along the streets offer sightseers a spot to sit back and admire the historic scenery.
Aside from snapping photos with the architecture, shoppers can also poke around Baltimore Street's local boutiques. Bookworms can browse the shelves for new reading material as well as fun souvenirs at Frenchie Tales Books & Gifts, an independent bookstore, while thrifters can find new outfits at Eden Vintage. For even more unique souvenirs, stop by All Things Country, a cozy gift shop that offers everything from seasonal decor and themed figurines to stylish tableware sets, candles, and potted plants. Find more historic charm just an hour's drive away in Rockhill Furnace, where the East Broad Top Railroad offers a scenic getaway through rolling hills.
Find places to eat in downtown Greencastle, Pennsylvania
After wandering around the historic district, hungry travelers can choose from the array of local eateries in Greencastle. For freshly baked pastries, make a stop at Mama K's Buns. Highly rated on Google and popular with the locals, the bakery serves up all kinds of sweet treats, from sticky cinnamon buns to shortbread and sugary cookies. Another favorite local haunt is The Bean & Biscuit Coffeehouse, which is tucked within a quaint red-brick facade. The stylish decor and cozy seating create a welcoming atmosphere for diners to relax. Try the buttermilk biscuits or quiches paired with a cold brew, hot chocolate, or even a smoothie.
For a classic pub experience, head further down Baltimore Street to Gem's Alehouse & Wood Fired Kitchen, where the "atmosphere is welcoming and the food delicious," according to a previous customer. Back in the early 1900s, the premises were once Greencastle's local theater. Diners can sit amidst the rustic interiors or out on the shaded terrace, where picnic tables are arranged beneath strings of decorative lights. The menu offers a selection of cocktails and craft beers along with flatbread pizzas, sandwiches, and appetizers like chicken wings and shrimp baskets.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the historic district is Tony's, a local pizzeria. Previous customers have mentioned the generous portions, along with the crispy crusts. Aside from gourmet pizzas, the menu also includes a variety of salads, not to mention calamari, mozzarella sticks, and fried clams. After eating your fill, continue your Pennsylvania adventures just a 20-minute drive away in Buchanan's Birthplace State Park, a historic destination with scenic mountain beauty and fishing. Also along the Maryland border is New Freedom, a Pennsylvania borough with historic charm, tasty eats, and train rides.