Between Baltimore And Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's Historic State Park With Scenic Mountain Beauty And Fishing

With 125 designated parks, there's a reason Pennsylvanians love their state park system. From Ricketts Glen State Park's 22 cascading falls to the sunsets and sand at Presque Isle State Park, these outdoor escapes show off the beauty of the Keystone State. Some of Pennsylvania's parks lean into history, preserving meaningful places for future generations. One of these destinations is Buchanan's Birthplace State Park, a tiny piece of history tucked away in the woods of Franklin County.

This 18.5-acre state park pays tribute to James Buchanan, the 15th U.S. president, who served from 1857 to 1861. He was the first president born in Pennsylvania, and is sometimes criticized for his handling of divisions leading up to the Civil War, per the White House Historical Association. Today, the site of his birth in 1791 is marked not by a crumbling foundation or restored cottage, but by a 31-foot-tall pyramid. Constructed of granite, this monument was initiated by Buchanan's niece, but visitors can only speculate why it's shaped like a pyramid.

Located in Cove Gap, the park is 100 miles from Baltimore and 154 miles from Pittsburgh, but feels a world away. While some say there's not enough to do to warrant a trip, other visitors call the park "a must stop for anyone wanting some history and a little quiet out of the way place." Entrance is free and the park is open daily from sunrise to sunset.