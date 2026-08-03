Between Baltimore And Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's Historic State Park With Scenic Mountain Beauty And Fishing
With 125 designated parks, there's a reason Pennsylvanians love their state park system. From Ricketts Glen State Park's 22 cascading falls to the sunsets and sand at Presque Isle State Park, these outdoor escapes show off the beauty of the Keystone State. Some of Pennsylvania's parks lean into history, preserving meaningful places for future generations. One of these destinations is Buchanan's Birthplace State Park, a tiny piece of history tucked away in the woods of Franklin County.
This 18.5-acre state park pays tribute to James Buchanan, the 15th U.S. president, who served from 1857 to 1861. He was the first president born in Pennsylvania, and is sometimes criticized for his handling of divisions leading up to the Civil War, per the White House Historical Association. Today, the site of his birth in 1791 is marked not by a crumbling foundation or restored cottage, but by a 31-foot-tall pyramid. Constructed of granite, this monument was initiated by Buchanan's niece, but visitors can only speculate why it's shaped like a pyramid.
Located in Cove Gap, the park is 100 miles from Baltimore and 154 miles from Pittsburgh, but feels a world away. While some say there's not enough to do to warrant a trip, other visitors call the park "a must stop for anyone wanting some history and a little quiet out of the way place." Entrance is free and the park is open daily from sunrise to sunset.
Fish, spot wildlife, and relax in nature at Buchanan's Birthplace State Park
You don't have to be a U.S. history buff or a seeker of high-energy outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania to enjoy Buchanan's Birthplace State Park. A bench near the monument provides space to reflect, while two picnic pavilions offer views of the surrounding oaks and hickories which cover the slopes of Tuscarora Mountain. The dense forests hide white-tailed deer, and you might hear the gobble of a wild turkey if you're lucky.
However, it's Buck Run that provides a habitat to some of the park's most sought-after wildlife. Cutting through the park, this mountain stream is home to wild trout, which anglers can cast for during the official trout season (from 8 a.m. on the first Saturday in April, to midnight on Labor Day). Anglers on Pennsylvania Fly Fishing report catching "brookies" (aka brook trout), but bluegill also call the state park's waters home. All anglers 16 and older must have a Pennsylvania fishing license available via the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. However, a trout permit isn't required as the waters aren't stocked.
With only 145 reviews on Google Maps (and a 4.4-star rating) at the time of writing, the park is very much an under-the-radar fishing destination. It's best for anglers who enjoy the experience of casting in small mountain streams, instead of trophy hunters looking for the next big one.
For any questions about conditions or closures, contact Pennsylvania's Cowans Gap State Park, which administers Buchanan's Birthplace and is only 20 minutes away. For another wooded beauty in the Keystone State, visit Reeds Gap State Park's quiet forest trails and fishing spots.