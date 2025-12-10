Pennsylvania's Round-Trip Train Ride In Rockhill Is A Serene Getaway Through Scenic Rolling Hills
The flashy, high-speed trains of the modern age certainly take passengers from one city to the next, but the sleek carriages seem to lack a certain storybook charm. Gone are the billowing plumes of steam, the rhythmic chugging of pistons like the iron horses of centuries ago. Imagine if you could travel back to the midst of America's industrial heyday, when steam locomotives rolled across the country, transporting both passengers and commercial goods. Between the forested slopes of the Pennsylvania countryside, the East Broad Top Railroad whisks passengers on a whirlwind journey back to 19th-century life.
About three hours west of Philadelphia by car is a quaint hamlet known as Rockhill Furnace. A narrow-gauge railroad track slices through the quiet streets, and the rumble of a familiar chuffing sound fills the air. At the East Broad Top Railroad station, locomotive engines whistle up to the platform, puffing clouds of steam as passengers alight and new passengers find their carriage, ready for an hour-long scenic train ride across the Pennsylvania hills. Designated as a National Historic Landmark, you won't find an older narrow-gauge railroad still intact anywhere else in America.
Originally built in the 1870s, the East Broad Top Railroad continues to function almost exactly as it did more than 100 years ago. Rail cars once carried pig iron, coal, lumber, and paying customers from mining towns along the line before eventually merging with the Pennsylvania Railroad. Amidst plummeting revenues and coal mine closures throughout the 1950s, the East Broad Top Railroad rose from the ashes to begin a new chapter as a sightseeing train. Adult ticket prices begin at roughly $26 and include the round-trip rail journey along with a guided tour of the station roundhouse and historic machine shop (at the time of writing). Hop aboard for a ride back to the past.
Enjoy a picturesque train ride on the East Broad Top Railroad
Booking your train tickets in advance through the East Brand Top Railroad's official website is highly recommended. Trains regularly depart from Rockhill Furnace throughout the day, with time in between for guided tours of the historic roundhouse. With the exception of the last train departure, the round-trip journey allows tourists to disembark for photos at Colgate Grove, an idyllic woodland clearing along the track's halfway point. Delay the return to Rockhill Furnace with a leisurely picnic amidst the trees, a wistful callback to the East Broad Top Railroad passengers of the late 1800s who once also stopped for picnics at Colgate Grove.
Almost as exciting as the train journey itself is selecting your carriage class. Standard coaches and the caboose car offer padded seating with a nostalgic 19th-century flair, while the roofless, breezy cinder car puts passengers within view of the locomotive engine, sure to be a unique experience. Caboose tickets are the priciest at roughly $30 per adult and $20 for children, while all remaining carriage classes are $26 per adult and $16 per child (at the time of writing).
Stop by the East Broad Top Railroad throughout the year for thrilling seasonal excursions. Hop aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in October for hayrides and pumpkin picking, or meet Santa aboard the Christmas in Coal Country train ride, where passengers are kept warm with coal stoves and hot chocolate. Keep the Christmas magic going with a ride on the Pocono Winter Wonderland Express, a round-trip train ride with festive snow globe vibes. Meanwhile, passengers in other states longing to hop aboard historic locomotives will enjoy the Essex Steam Train, which goes through the heart of Connecticut's river valley. Anyone in Colorado should experience the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, a timeless journey into mountain beauty.