Pennsylvania's Round-Trip Train Ride In Rockhill Is A Serene Getaway Through Scenic Rolling Hills

The flashy, high-speed trains of the modern age certainly take passengers from one city to the next, but the sleek carriages seem to lack a certain storybook charm. Gone are the billowing plumes of steam, the rhythmic chugging of pistons like the iron horses of centuries ago. Imagine if you could travel back to the midst of America's industrial heyday, when steam locomotives rolled across the country, transporting both passengers and commercial goods. Between the forested slopes of the Pennsylvania countryside, the East Broad Top Railroad whisks passengers on a whirlwind journey back to 19th-century life.

About three hours west of Philadelphia by car is a quaint hamlet known as Rockhill Furnace. A narrow-gauge railroad track slices through the quiet streets, and the rumble of a familiar chuffing sound fills the air. At the East Broad Top Railroad station, locomotive engines whistle up to the platform, puffing clouds of steam as passengers alight and new passengers find their carriage, ready for an hour-long scenic train ride across the Pennsylvania hills. Designated as a National Historic Landmark, you won't find an older narrow-gauge railroad still intact anywhere else in America.

Originally built in the 1870s, the East Broad Top Railroad continues to function almost exactly as it did more than 100 years ago. Rail cars once carried pig iron, coal, lumber, and paying customers from mining towns along the line before eventually merging with the Pennsylvania Railroad. Amidst plummeting revenues and coal mine closures throughout the 1950s, the East Broad Top Railroad rose from the ashes to begin a new chapter as a sightseeing train. Adult ticket prices begin at roughly $26 and include the round-trip rail journey along with a guided tour of the station roundhouse and historic machine shop (at the time of writing). Hop aboard for a ride back to the past.