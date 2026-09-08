Forget Florida, Retire To This New England Beauty With Historic Towns, Coastal Views, And Healthy Living

Ever since the mid-20th century, retiring to the Sunshine State has been a dream for many. It's easy to see why: Florida has favorable weather, white sandy beaches, and taxes that benefit retirees. Yet it has drawbacks for those seeking paradise in their golden years. The same heat that retirees might love initially can quickly feel oppressive, and with Florida travel amping up, especially during spring break, once peaceful areas have developed a reputation for loud partying. So instead of retiring to Florida, you may want to consider another state: Connecticut.

Connecticut offers a lot for retirees who want historic charm, ocean views, and a health-focused culture that you may not find in the Sunshine State. Plus, it's so centrally located in New England that residents get the best of both worlds. The big cities of New York and Boston are only a stone's throw away, with NYC only around 80 miles from New Haven and Boston around 140 miles away. Yet most of the state is rural: around 60% is forested.

Those who want to retire in Connecticut can expect to find a peaceful environment with four seasons. Though it has a reputation for its nor'easters, the winters are warm enough that a walk along a snowy beach isn't impossible — and they're getting warmer on average. Mild springtime temperatures are the perfect conditions for local cherry trees to bloom; retirees should head to New Haven's Wooster Square in April to see the pink and white blossoms. Connecticut's colorful autumn is quintessential New England, but peak foliage is later than in many parts of the region — from late October to November. Summer offers warm and sunny beach weather, though climate change is making them hotter and more humid.