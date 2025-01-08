Connecticut's 'Largest Shoreline Park' Is An Expansive Beach Beauty With Campsites And Trails

Occupying a two-mile-long sandy swath along the Long Island Sound, Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, Connecticut, is a beloved destination for swimming, hiking, and camping. The park's property was first inhabited by Eastern Woodland Indians, a Native American tribe, who named the land Hammonasset, meaning "where we dig holes in the ground."The land was used primarily for agricultural purposes until the late 19th century when the Winchester Repeating Arms Company purchased it for rifle testing. Hammonasset Beach State Park opened as a public park in 1920, though it was temporarily closed and used by the U.S. Army during World War II. One of the highlights of the park is the interactive Meigs Point Nature Center, established in 1972. Today, Hammonasset Beach State Park is the state's largest shoreline park, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. It draws visitors year-round to its beautiful sandy beach, nature trails, campsites, nature center, and more. In fact, Madison, Connecticut, has been recognized as one of the best (and cheapest) East Coast beach towns to visit.

Hammonasset Beach State Park is a 25-minute drive west of New Haven, which is one of the most charming destinations on the East Coast. It is also an hour's drive south of Hartford, Connecticut's capital, where you can visit America's oldest public art museum. Hammonasset Beach State Park is open daily year-round from 8 a.m. to sunset with a fee for out-of-state vehicles. However, to truly enjoy all of the park's treasures, such as swimming and sunbathing, visit during the summer or early fall months when average temperatures hover around 75 degrees Fahrenheit.