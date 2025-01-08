Connecticut's 'Largest Shoreline Park' Is An Expansive Beach Beauty With Campsites And Trails
Occupying a two-mile-long sandy swath along the Long Island Sound, Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, Connecticut, is a beloved destination for swimming, hiking, and camping. The park's property was first inhabited by Eastern Woodland Indians, a Native American tribe, who named the land Hammonasset, meaning "where we dig holes in the ground."The land was used primarily for agricultural purposes until the late 19th century when the Winchester Repeating Arms Company purchased it for rifle testing. Hammonasset Beach State Park opened as a public park in 1920, though it was temporarily closed and used by the U.S. Army during World War II. One of the highlights of the park is the interactive Meigs Point Nature Center, established in 1972. Today, Hammonasset Beach State Park is the state's largest shoreline park, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. It draws visitors year-round to its beautiful sandy beach, nature trails, campsites, nature center, and more. In fact, Madison, Connecticut, has been recognized as one of the best (and cheapest) East Coast beach towns to visit.
Hammonasset Beach State Park is a 25-minute drive west of New Haven, which is one of the most charming destinations on the East Coast. It is also an hour's drive south of Hartford, Connecticut's capital, where you can visit America's oldest public art museum. Hammonasset Beach State Park is open daily year-round from 8 a.m. to sunset with a fee for out-of-state vehicles. However, to truly enjoy all of the park's treasures, such as swimming and sunbathing, visit during the summer or early fall months when average temperatures hover around 75 degrees Fahrenheit.
What to see and do in Hammonasset Beach State Park
Encompassing nearly a thousand acres, Hammonasset Beach State Park brims with natural beauty just waiting to be explored. The golden sandy shoreline is perfect for sunbathing, swimming, fishing, and boating in the summer months and long walks or bike rides during the cooler seasons. Five trails wind through the park's salt marshes and wetlands where visitors can admire the unspoiled landscape and perhaps even spot some of the park's wildlife, such as migrating birds, turtles, fish, and more. However, even if you can't see any of the park's inhabitants in the wild, you can still observe them at Meigs Point Nature Center. Set in the park, the nature center is a family-friendly museum with exhibits showcasing the park's native animals, and there's even a touch tank that will delight young children. And if you truly want to immerse in nature, Hammonasset Beach State Park boasts 550 campsites where you can stay overnight surrounded by the quiet of pristine wilderness. Camping and fishing though, are only available between Memorial Day and Columbus Day.
"I have always loved Hammo," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It is not only a good place to go to the beach, but you can birdwatch and fish too. Out on the glacial moraine at the North end, you can see Seals on an afternoon low tide sunning themselves on the rocks on nice days." After a day at the park, head to Madison institution Lenny & Joe's Fish Tale for fresh seafood specialties.