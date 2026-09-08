Atlanta's Once-Worst Tourist Trap Mall Transformed Into A Culturally Rich 'City Beneath The Streets'

Atlanta is a city that attracts millions of visitors each year. However, there is one attraction that has a decades-long reputation as an underwhelming tourist trap: Underground Atlanta. Known as the "city beneath the streets," Underground Atlanta has gone through cycles of promising development and stark decline, only to be reborn with a new sense of purpose. In the 1920s, city officials laid the foundation for what would later become Underground Atlanta, when the city raised the streets in a two-block area in downtown Atlanta to solve the problem of gridlock. However, this project also submerged the businesses operating on these streets. As a solution, business owners moved their storefronts to the second floor of their respective buildings.

In the 1960s, city leaders rediscovered the submerged area and transformed it into a place with shops and restaurants. In 1980, the area was listed in the National Register of Historic Places for its historical significance. After a brief closure, Underground Atlanta reopened in 1989 as a mall, but in the 1990s, the area fell into a decline, while also dealing with crime issues. "Don't mean to be disagreeable, but Underground IS more dangerous than many areas of Atlanta," wrote a poster on the Fodors message board in 2005, adding that it was a "magnet for young people who like to drink and, in some cases, carry guns to prove their mettle." The deterioration of Underground Atlanta continued into the 2010s, and the mall closed again in 2017. However, after local club The Masquerade moved into the then-abandoned mall, Lalani Ventures saw its potential and brought the property to reshape it as a viable destination of arts and culture in downtown Atlanta.