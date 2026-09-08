Consumer Reports Named The Best-Rated Portable Generator For Camping, And It's Under $800

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If a generator is on your camping list this year, you already know the tricky part. The affordable ones are loud, the quiet ones cost a fortune, and the mashup of spec sheets and reviews online are no help at all. You want something that will run your cooler and charge everyone's phones without costing an arm and a leg. Enter Consumer Reports, a trusted independent nonprofit that buys products at retail and tests products in its own labs. It put a field of camping generators through its testing methodology, and one model took the top spot in the 1,500-2,500 watt range.

While a generator quiet enough to keep the peace at a campsite is usually quite expensive, Consumer Reports found the exception in the Champion 100571, a gasoline inverter that puts out 2,300 running watts and costs under $800 at Lowe's (at the time of writing). However, it's so popular that stock comes and goes. It earned top scores in CR's lab tests, and the standout reason comes down to how much noise it cranks out. According to Champion, it gives off 58 dBA when measured from 23 feet, about the volume of a normal conversation, which helps keep the peace with your campsite neighbors.

Per Consumer Reports, this class of generators tops out around 2,500 watts and weighs 50 to 60 pounds, which makes it the right size for a campsite and enough to keep a fridge and a few lights going. CR's testers called the 100571 reliable, praised the quality of the power it delivers, and rated it quiet in noise testing, which together earned it top scores. Two wattage numbers explain what that buys you. The 3,500 starting watts is the burst that starts up anything with a motor or a compressor, and the 2,300 running watts is what it sustains.