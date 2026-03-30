5 Hi-Tech Camping Gadgets That Should Be On Every Campers Wishlist In 2026, According To Reddit
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Spending time in the great outdoors often means taking a break from today's technology and creating a deeper connection with nature. But just because you might head to the campsite to unplug, that doesn't mean tech doesn't have a place. In fact, there are plenty of high-tech gadgets that can enhance your time while camping. To find out exactly what they are, we turned to campers themselves.
By examining discussions on the r/campinggear subreddit, we narrowed down our list to five items that help make your experience in nature just a bit easier. From something as simple as the right headlamp to gadgets like a satellite communicator, which can literally save lives, each product has its own way to assist you on any outdoor adventure. Some items will help your campsite stay bug free, allowing you to forgo heavy bug sprays and still enjoy sitting by the campfire, while others, like a small portable electric pump, will simply save you time setting up camp without having to lug bulky equipment.
So the next time you create your camping wishlist, while you may still want to include items like the right sleeping pad to ensure tent-sharing isn't miserable or the best hammock ever for relaxing, don't discount these hi-tech accessories that can transform the way you camp. Save time, stay safe, and enjoy the outdoors even more when you include the right tech gadgets in your camping gear.
Headlamp
With so much to do at the campsite, the last thing you want to do after dark is have your hands full with a flashlight. That's why a good headlamp is, and remains, a highly suggested item for any serious camper. Whether you're flipping burgers on the grill or need focused light to fix your tent after dark, a good headlamp is a versatile gadget that will get a lot of usage when camping.
A headlamp garnered several mentions on r/campinggear. In fact, one camper even called it "the single best 'gadget' I've ever bought." To take things a step further, seasoned campers also recommend getting a headlamp with a red light option for several reasons. First, using a red light at night helps save your night vision, so that you have the benefit of a light without your eyes having to readjust once you shut it off. Second, a red light will attract fewer insects than a white light, making it decidely more pleasant to wear.
With nearly 45,000 reviews at the time of writing, the Gear Light LED Headlamp is a highly-rated options that comes in a two pack for just $15.99 on Amazon. The battery-powered headlamp includes a red light mode and 45-degree tilt so that you can better direct the light. If you prefer a rechargeable headlamp, Gear Light offers that as well, with a two pack going for just $23.99.
Portable Insect Repeller
Spending time in nature means sharing space with all of its creatures, including the mosquitoes that can drive anyone crazy. If you're someone who doesn't want to only rely on bug spray or having to light citronella candles around the campsite, a good portable insect repeller is a smart investment. In the r/campinggear subreddit, several people referenced this gadget as one of the most useful additions to their camping setup.
If you're looking for a better way to stay bug-free while outside, there are several popular choices, including the Thermacell Backpacker. This highly-recommended gadget currently sells for $44.95 and works by attaching it to a camping fuel canister that will warm the repellent mats and create a 15-foot bug free zone. "For what it accomplishes, the price is well worth it," writes one Amazon reviewer. "I used it outdoors for my last two camping adventures and I was kept clear of mosquito bites." While the overall reviews are favorable, some caution that the flame can go out without warning, meaning you'll have to keep a watchful eye to make sure it stays working.
If you're looking for a small device that doesn't require fuel, the Flextail Tiny Repeller is small, rechargable, and also acts as a camping light and powerbank. "It's great," writes one person on the r/campinggear subreddit. "[It's] like a personal Thermacell and a fraction of the weight plus an added light is neat." Currently available on Amazon for $42.99, reviewers appreciate its small size and bug repelling abilities, thought a few mentioned that some units seem to have a short battery life.
Portable Electric Air Pump
From sleeping pads to mattresses to kayaks, there can be many things to inflate during a camping trip so an electric pump is never a bad idea. The best pumps are small enough and light enough to easily carry with you. Who wants to rely on manual pumps anymore? When discussing "game changing" camping gadgets, several people on r/campinggear reference the Flextail Gear Tiny Pump as an option for making your life easier when setting up outdoors.
This small rechargeable pump weighs just 2.8 ounces and, according to the manufacturer, works for 15 minutes when fully charged. While its small size may have you believe that it won't work well, campers beg to differ. "I was laughed at by my wife when I first told her about it," writes one camper on r/campinggear. "Then she had to swallow her pride and ask to use it as I pulled out my book and began to read while she was still inflating her pad." Another camper on the same thread also pointed out that the electric pump is also invaluable because it helps keep moisture out of inflatable items.
The Flextail Gear Tiny Pump isn't only a useful piece of camping gear, it's also relatively affordable, currently selling for just $21.99. The pump impressed reviewers with its power and battery life, though some felt it was a bit noisy. If you're looking for something even more powerful and versatile, the Flextail Gear Tiny Pump 3X has twice the inflation speed as the original Tiny Pump and can also act as a camping light with five different settings. It currently sells for $39.99, making it a slightly larger investment, but with more bells and whistles.
Water Filtration System
Having a source of clean water is important in any outdoor situation, whether you're setting off from your campsite for a hike or enjoying some backcountry camping. So it's no wonder that a good water filtration system was on the list of several campers, as it ensures you'll have much needed hydration no matter where you find yourself.
In the r/campinggear subreddit, two systems are mentioned, each with its own unique purpose. The Katadyn BeFree, which currently sells on Amazon for $52.95, is a one-liter collapsible bottle with dual filters to remove 99.9% of bacteria, protozoa, microplastics, and chlorine from water. Thanks to its convenient handle, it's easy to carry as a personal source of hydration at the campsite or out on the trails. "I truly believe the BeFree is the fastest and easiest water filter out there," writes one Amazon reviewer. "The flow is incredibly fast thanks to the large filter. I can have 1L of water ready to go in under 10 seconds." While many other reviewers echoed the same sentiments, some did have issues with the collapsible bag developing small holes.
Another popular option, according to Reddit, is the Sawyer Squeeze, which is a portable water filter that can be attached to a pouch, threaded onto a water bottle, or coupled with a gravity system to provide large quantities of drinking water at the campsite. On sale for $44.79 (at the time of writing), reviewers enjoy this as a reliable, lightweight filtration system. Some warn that the squeeze pouches that come with the filter don't last for long, but since the Sawyer Squeeze can be attached to a variety of containers to hold water, that doesn't impact the ability to use the filter.
Satellite Communicator
In the wild, there are many things that can't be taken for granted, including cell service. And while it's nice to get outside and unplug, having a way to communicate with the outside world could save your life in the wilderness. This makes a satellite communicator a hi-tech piece of gear that you may not always use, but in an emergency you'll be glad you own. These devices rely on satellites rather than cell phone towers for service, allowing you to get a message out to loved ones or ask for help in an emergency, no matter where you are.
While there are many brands on the market, the Garmin inReach received mentions on r/campinggear, with one camper saying they never leave home without it. On top of the ability to send messages from anywhere, it also has an SOS feature that can be activated as part of a subscription, allowing you to put out a distress call and share your GPS position anytime, anywhere. "I've been doing a lot of solo hiking and camping and definitely gives me a peace of mind when off grid with no cell signal," writes on person on r/campinggear. "It's opened up doors to places I normally wouldn't go alone out of fear of 'what ifs.'"
A text-only Garmin inReach currently sells for $245 on Amazon, though refurbished versions can be found for less. If you want more connectivity, Garmin inReach has a model with photo and voice messaging capabilities that is available for $384 (at the time of writing). If you want a more affordable option that offers a similar service, the Zoleo Satellite Communicator provides two-way texting and emails, as well as SOS alerts, and currently sells for $125.99.
Methodology
To come up with our list of the top tech gadgets for campers, we turned to the r/campinggear subreddit, seeking out discussions of the essential tech gear that has made life easier for people on their outdoor adventures. We then cross-checked those items with recommendations from popular outdoor publications, to see what the newest innovations were for each type of item. From there, we sought out each piece of tech on Amazon, diving into the reviews to find the pros and cons of each item so that you can make the most informed decision before adding these hi-tech gadgets to your camping list.