Between Worthing And Chichester Is A Charming Town With Wetland Trails, A Scenic Castle, And Wildlife
Thanks to its proximity to London and rural, laid-back feel, West Sussex offers many visitors what they're looking for. Combine that with coastal landscapes and rolling hills, and you've got yourself a destination worth adding to your bucket list. One charming town, in particular, might impress you with its medieval castle and outdoor recreation opportunities. Arundel, which The Telegraph once called "the most relaxing place in Britain," might be home to only about 3,000 year-round residents, but it's far from your run-of-the-mill small town with nothing to see or do.
The area is loved for its rich history, which takes you all the way back to Roman and Saxon times. Today, travelers can enjoy part of it by visiting Arundel Castle, the second-largest castle in England and the town's top attraction according to Tripadvisor. Built in the 11th century, this is an imposing, restored medieval building that features many of its original elements for visitors to experience alongside the interesting exhibitions and fun events. Beyond the historical attractions, the town keeps travelers interested with its outdoor recreation opportunities. The local Wetland Centre, in particular, is a must-visit. It's a nature lover's playground, complete with boat safaris, scenic trails, and varied wildlife.
Figuring out how to get here shouldn't take too much time. Arundel is located almost exactly between Worthing and Chichester, roughly ten miles away from each. London is also just a 90-minute train ride away — a significant convenience considering that's where fliers will find the nearest major airport. London Gatwick takes less than an hour to reach. Between all the public transportation connections and the fact that Arundel is a walkable gem, travelers can feel confident leaving their car behind.
Arundel is a charming town with a scenic castle
Many travelers treat Arundel as just a stop along a South Downs drive – one of Britain's best road trip routes with coastal scenery, majestic cliffs, wineries, and beaches. Once you notice how charming and picturesque the town is, you might want to stay an extra day or two. One place where you can see that firsthand is the Arundel Cathedral. Built in the 19th century, this is a French Gothic-style building made of Bath stone and brick-clad. Outside, you'll access a scenic overlook with unrestricted views of the civil parish and its ancient attractions.
Those intrigued by Arundel's reputation as a "market town" might also want to experience the Arundel Farmers Market, which takes place on the third Saturday of every month. This is the spot to go for artisan, locally produced goods, including meat, poultry, flowers, baked goods, and more.
The area's highlight remains Arundel Castle. Constructed in 1068, the 40-acre property features romantic turrets, timber houses, and the type of surroundings some would consider right out of a fairy tale (think lush greenery and river views). While the castle was damaged during the English Civil War and heavily restored in the late 19th century, it still holds plenty of remnants from its medieval past, including clocks and China, plus some Old Masters paintings. Today, you can enjoy the archive exhibitions that change every year — one, for example, celebrated Queen Victoria and her relationship with the several generations of dukes who served throughout her reign. The castle is also known for hosting events like history days and medieval festivals. The grounds are only open seasonally, though, so check its website for hours, ticket prices, and more.
Wetland trails and wildlife watching opportunities in Arundel
Those looking to explore a different, more nature-focused side of Arundel can stop by the WWT Arundel Wetland Centre. Located just a mile's walk from the castle, this nature preserve is where visitors can go on boat safaris and admire the local flora and fauna. It also features an array of marshes, ponds, and trails known for their scenic views.
The 7.2-mile main loop offers unrestricted River Arun views and even takes you to an on-site cafe. The Reedbed Boardwalk is shorter, but just as scenic, with the path made of a non-slip wood material. It takes you through bridges, lakes, ponds, and, just like the center's other pathways and boardwalks, through some wet meadows, too. You'll also see two beaches along the way. Before you embark on your outdoorsy adventure, though, check out this guide on the best time to visit England for optimal weather.
One of Arundel Wetland Centre's biggest draws is its impressive wildlife variety. According to Bird Spot, over 1,000 species are waterfowl alone, including the rare Hawaiian goose. Some other common animals you might come across (depending on the season) include little egrets, grey herons, young toads, otters, and water voles. Dalmatian pelicans are also a sight to behold. They're the largest and rarest of their kind, with a wingspan that reaches up to 10 feet. For the best close-up views, choose one of the eight hides scattered around the park. Those who want to take their English seaside getaway can cover the 20 miles to Selsey next. Located between Portsmouth and Worthing, this is a sunny coastal town with beaches, fresh seafood, and unique wildlife.