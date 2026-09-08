Between Worthing And Chichester Is A Charming Town With Wetland Trails, A Scenic Castle, And Wildlife

Thanks to its proximity to London and rural, laid-back feel, West Sussex offers many visitors what they're looking for. Combine that with coastal landscapes and rolling hills, and you've got yourself a destination worth adding to your bucket list. One charming town, in particular, might impress you with its medieval castle and outdoor recreation opportunities. Arundel, which The Telegraph once called "the most relaxing place in Britain," might be home to only about 3,000 year-round residents, but it's far from your run-of-the-mill small town with nothing to see or do.

The area is loved for its rich history, which takes you all the way back to Roman and Saxon times. Today, travelers can enjoy part of it by visiting Arundel Castle, the second-largest castle in England and the town's top attraction according to Tripadvisor. Built in the 11th century, this is an imposing, restored medieval building that features many of its original elements for visitors to experience alongside the interesting exhibitions and fun events. Beyond the historical attractions, the town keeps travelers interested with its outdoor recreation opportunities. The local Wetland Centre, in particular, is a must-visit. It's a nature lover's playground, complete with boat safaris, scenic trails, and varied wildlife.

Figuring out how to get here shouldn't take too much time. Arundel is located almost exactly between Worthing and Chichester, roughly ten miles away from each. London is also just a 90-minute train ride away — a significant convenience considering that's where fliers will find the nearest major airport. London Gatwick takes less than an hour to reach. Between all the public transportation connections and the fact that Arundel is a walkable gem, travelers can feel confident leaving their car behind.