Outside Orlando Is Florida's Former Cattle Land That's Now A Wetland Nature Park With Scenic Trails And Wildlife

When most people think of Florida's biggest money-making sectors, sprawling amusement parks and orange groves probably come to mind. But long before either industry became synonymous with the state, Florida was wide-open cow country, serving as the very birthplace of cattle ranching in America. Peghorn Nature Park and Trails in the central part of the state pays homage to the area's ranching roots while protecting some of the region's last remaining native wetlands. The preserve was established in the 1990s and draws its name from local cattle raised on the lands earlier in the century, which were known for their distinctive wooden peg-shaped horns.

Peghorn Nature Park lies just outside of Orlando in Osceola County, tucked away in the heart of St. Cloud, an affordable Florida city with natural beauty and peaceful charm. Conveniently located near U.S. Route 192 and Florida's Turnpike, the greenspace is only about a 30-minute drive from downtown Orlando. Beyond all the scenic trails and bevy of wildlife, the place is home to a recreated late-19th-century farmstead, which offers a glimpse into what life was like for some of Florida's early settlers.

The "cracker village," as it's called, features a really neat collection of frontier-era buildings. You can see a replica schoolhouse and a blacksmith shop, as well as an original 1930s cannery. As one person shared in a Tripadvisor review, the park makes for a great "journey to the past" that's engaging for all ages, offering a look at the lives of Old Florida pioneers. "Children can see tools used by older generations," the visitor added. "Everyone will enjoy it."