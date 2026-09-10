Outside Orlando Is Florida's Former Cattle Land That's Now A Wetland Nature Park With Scenic Trails And Wildlife
When most people think of Florida's biggest money-making sectors, sprawling amusement parks and orange groves probably come to mind. But long before either industry became synonymous with the state, Florida was wide-open cow country, serving as the very birthplace of cattle ranching in America. Peghorn Nature Park and Trails in the central part of the state pays homage to the area's ranching roots while protecting some of the region's last remaining native wetlands. The preserve was established in the 1990s and draws its name from local cattle raised on the lands earlier in the century, which were known for their distinctive wooden peg-shaped horns.
Peghorn Nature Park lies just outside of Orlando in Osceola County, tucked away in the heart of St. Cloud, an affordable Florida city with natural beauty and peaceful charm. Conveniently located near U.S. Route 192 and Florida's Turnpike, the greenspace is only about a 30-minute drive from downtown Orlando. Beyond all the scenic trails and bevy of wildlife, the place is home to a recreated late-19th-century farmstead, which offers a glimpse into what life was like for some of Florida's early settlers.
The "cracker village," as it's called, features a really neat collection of frontier-era buildings. You can see a replica schoolhouse and a blacksmith shop, as well as an original 1930s cannery. As one person shared in a Tripadvisor review, the park makes for a great "journey to the past" that's engaging for all ages, offering a look at the lives of Old Florida pioneers. "Children can see tools used by older generations," the visitor added. "Everyone will enjoy it."
Explore the pretty scenery around Peghorn Nature Park
There's a trailhead center near Peghorn Nature Park's entrance, where you'll also find a slew of other cool sites to explore before hitting the trails. There are several pollinator-friendly plots to see, including butterfly, wildflower, and community gardens, along with a nursery and citrus grove. There's also a little playground with slides and swings for the kids, as well as several covered picnic tables if you want to bring a packed lunch.
If you've already tackled some of the most scenic trails in Florida, you'll likely appreciate a relaxing stroll through Peghorn Nature Park. The preserve spans almost 60 acres and has about 2 miles worth of pretty pathways to roam. These weave around the small patch of native wetland and through the surrounding woodsy terrain, full of cypress, palm, and oak trees.
You can find a helpful trail map online to get a better lay of the land. The Orange and Blue trails set out from the trailhead. The former is the shorter of the two, covering less than three quarters of a mile, while the latter runs deeper into the park. Both trails will take you past a wooden observation deck that extends out over the water for a better view of the tree-lined wetland. "Lots of beautiful trees and flowers. Plenty of benches throughout the trail to stop and enjoy the moment," shared one hiker. There are also stretches of elevated boardwalk along the Orange Trail that cut through the dense foliage. In a Google review, another rambler said the park was a "relaxing place with a lot of history," adding that it is a "nice place to just go and sit in the quiet of nature."
See all the critters that call Peghorn Nature Park home
Keep an eye out for wading birds, waterfowl, and shorebirds as you stroll around Peghorn Nature Park's marshy wetland. A variety of herons, ducks, and plovers have been seen throughout the region over the years, making the preserve a great place to do a bit of birdwatching. Since St. Cloud serves as a stopover on the Atlantic Flyway, a major migratory route that stretches along the East Coast, you may also spot a few cool bird species traveling through, depending on when you visit. So bring along a pair of binoculars, just in case.
As you trek through the Florida wilds, don't be surprised to see a few snakes slithering around or an alligator lurking in the marshes. The occasional river otter has also been known to splash around the waters. Bobcats, raccoons, rabbits, and turtles also call the nature park home. And although won't find any peg-horned cattle freely roaming around the preserve today, there is a small chicken coop at the farmstead. If you want to see more animals in the area, consider a trip down to the Three Lakes Wildlife Management Area. It's only about 30 miles south of Peghorn Nature Park and has some of the most scenic trails in Florida, according to travelers.