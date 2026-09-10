Los Angeles' Affordable Suburb Is A Vibrant California City With Diverse Dining And A Future Olympic Site

In Los Angeles' Westside, you'll find many of the county's most recognizable destinations (think Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and other cities). The South Bay, on the other hand, has lesser-known and affordable treasures, like Carson. This suburban California city is located 20 minutes away from Downtown Los Angeles and is a "peaceful, diverse community," shares a reviewer on Niche. Planning a vacation to LA anytime soon? You can dine and stay in Carson without breaking the bank. However, there's more you should know about Carson, including that it has an eclectic food scene and is the site of Dignity Health Sports Park. This is the LA Galaxy's home stadium, and soon, it will take center stage in a monumental moment in history.

This 125-acre complex is set to be one of the many venues for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, scheduled for July of that year. Dubbed the Carson Experience, Dignity Health Sports Park will be hosting sports such as field hockey on Carson Field, as well as archery and rugby sevens at the soccer stadium. Dignity Health Sports Park will also be the site of the Olympics' tennis events and track cycling at the Carson Velodrome (fun fact: the city previously hosted this event during the 1984 Summer Olympics in a structure that no longer exists).

Para archery, wheelchair tennis, and para cycling for the LA28 Paralympic Games in August will also be held at Dignity Health Sports Park. Interested in attending any of these future events? Tickets for LA28 are set to go on sale in 2027. Likewise, visitors can look forward to other LA28 happenings, courtesy of the Carson Experience. Until then, visitors can enjoy soccer games and other sporting events at Dignity Health Sports Park.