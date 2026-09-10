Florida's Unsung Campground Under 2 Hours From Gainesville Has Crystal-Clear Waters, Wildlife, And Outdoor Fun
The Seven Sisters Campground sits along the tranquil, crystalline waters of the Chassahowitzka River in Homosassa, Florida. Located between Gainesville and Tampa, around an hour and a half from the former, this is an under-the-radar campground. One of its main appeals is its prime location near the area's best outdoor attractions without the hordes found at some of Florida's more crowded parks. The river is just a few steps away from the campground, and guests receive a discount on kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals. Its boat ramp also offers direct river access for those bringing their own boat or water sports equipment. From the campsite, it's just a short paddle to Seven Sisters Springs and Baird Creek. The Chassahowitzka River is a great spot for fishing, and swimmers and snorkelers will enjoy taking a dip in the refreshing, clear-blue Seven Sisters Springs.
Nearby, you can hike the routes found at the Chassahowitzka National Wildlife Refuge, starting at the Salt Marsh Trail. Another way to see native Florida wildlife and spot manatees is exploring the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. At night, you can rest easy since the Seven Sisters Campground's property includes RV sites, cabins, and a historic hotel, all with Sunshine State charm.
The easiest way to reach the campgrounds is to fly into Tampa International Airport. Not only is it the nearest major international airport, about 70 miles from Homosassa, but it's also one of America's most highly-rated airports in 2026. Here you'll find a wide selection of rental car companies available to get around the area.
Book a campsite, cabin, or historic hotel room
At the Seven Sisters Campground, there are both riverside and inland RV sites. Visitors who want more modern comforts can opt for one of the cabins, which include studios and one to three bedrooms. The largest cabin is the Seven Sisters Hideaway, featuring three bedrooms. The River Rat Flat is a cozy two-bedroom option with a patio and fire pit. Other amenities include laundry facilities, a small store, hot showers, kayaks available for rent, and a dock if you have your own boat.
One reviewer raved about the campground on Google, writing: "It's a small, cozy spot that feels like a true escape from the hustle and bustle. The entire place is spotlessly clean, and you can tell the owners take great pride in maintaining it." She also praised the location and easy access to the water: "Whether you're into fishing, kayaking, or just relaxing by the shore, it's the perfect spot to unwind ... If you're looking for a peaceful getaway in nature with great amenities and top-notch service, this is the place!"
For something more upscale, the Chassahowitzka Hotel is a historic lodge built in the early 20th century. Today, the renovated stay includes two rooms downstairs with private en-suite bathrooms and seven rooms upstairs with shared facilities. After enjoying a day out on the water, guests can relax on the porch or balconies, make s'mores around the fire, or cool off indoors in the common areas. Your stay includes free breakfast, a kitchen, and an outdoor grill. Plus, you're just a 9-mile drive from the aforementioned Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, where guests can come face-to-face with Florida wildlife. Or, skip the tourist traps and swim with sea creatures at Crystal River, a nearby hidden gem.