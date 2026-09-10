Florida's Unsung Campground Under 2 Hours From Gainesville Has Crystal-Clear Waters, Wildlife, And Outdoor Fun

The Seven Sisters Campground sits along the tranquil, crystalline waters of the Chassahowitzka River in Homosassa, Florida. Located between Gainesville and Tampa, around an hour and a half from the former, this is an under-the-radar campground. One of its main appeals is its prime location near the area's best outdoor attractions without the hordes found at some of Florida's more crowded parks. The river is just a few steps away from the campground, and guests receive a discount on kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals. Its boat ramp also offers direct river access for those bringing their own boat or water sports equipment. From the campsite, it's just a short paddle to Seven Sisters Springs and Baird Creek. The Chassahowitzka River is a great spot for fishing, and swimmers and snorkelers will enjoy taking a dip in the refreshing, clear-blue Seven Sisters Springs.

Nearby, you can hike the routes found at the Chassahowitzka National Wildlife Refuge, starting at the Salt Marsh Trail. Another way to see native Florida wildlife and spot manatees is exploring the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. At night, you can rest easy since the Seven Sisters Campground's property includes RV sites, cabins, and a historic hotel, all with Sunshine State charm.

The easiest way to reach the campgrounds is to fly into Tampa International Airport. Not only is it the nearest major international airport, about 70 miles from Homosassa, but it's also one of America's most highly-rated airports in 2026. Here you'll find a wide selection of rental car companies available to get around the area.