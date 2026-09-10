Pennsylvania's Once-Thriving Artificial Pittsburgh Lake Is Now Ideal For Idyllic Nature Walks

I remember the first time I saw Panther Hollow Lake, and more importantly, the strange spell it cast. I had just moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a city I would call home for 16 years. I went for an exploratory walk, first down busy streets in the college district of Oakland, into a forested dell. The street split off into walking paths, and I took them deeper into the urban woodland of Schenley Park, a place I would visit again and again in the coming years.

Then I saw it: a large pond, shaped like a gourd and outlined with concrete. This was Panther Hollow Lake; the water was still and picturesque, and a high steel bridge arced over the landscape and made it all the more mythic. The scene was eerily quiet, except for the occasional car crossing the road above. I walked the perimeter, then examined the massive stone abutments that supported the bridge. The place felt secret and sacred, even though it's less than half a mile from the University of Pittsburgh's campus.

Countless visitors have stumbled into this place during their nature walks in the same way. The man-made lake isn't glamorous; it's often murky and overrun with algal blooms. But it remains a striking landmark and a reminder of its past, when it was once a thriving oasis for outdoor recreation. Oakland already has museums, restaurants, and lively culture, giving it the nickname "Pittsburgh's second downtown" — and Panther Hollow's unusual water feature adds a natural escape to the mix.