Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's 5 Best Outdoor Adventures And Activities

Since its epic transformation from "hell with the lid taken off" to one of America's most livable cities, Pittsburgh has punched above its weight class in terms of culture, innovation, and tourist attractions. The Steel City's abundant indoor activities include the acclaimed Carnegie Museums, the botanical gardens of Phipps Conservatory, and under-the-radar gems like 2025's "best American history museum" at the Heinz History Center. While these are perfect for a rainy day, Pittsburgh's transition from the smog-heavy steel industry has left the city with far more bright, sunny days than it had a century ago. Pittsburgh visitors and residents alike will want to take advantage of the city's more amenable climate with fun, invigorating outdoor activities. Fortunately, Pittsburgh also has plenty of prime opportunities for outdoor recreation to accompany its thriving museums and arts scene.

Pittsburgh sits within a river valley in the Allegheny Plateau of the Appalachian Mountains. This leaves the city with several steep hills (and steeper public stairs) that make for excellent cardio workouts if you want an uphill challenge. Alternatively, Pittsburgh does have flat, level pathways that make perfect routes for a low-effort stroll. Pittsburgh's investment in public recreation spaces has paid off with several networks of excellent urban trails for walking, jogging, and biking. While the city's urban spaces are memorable to tour, Pittsburgh also has a rich collection of municipal parks and green spaces where you can temporarily escape city life with a peaceful nature hike. And the city's iconic three rivers are now superb water trails for kayaking and boating. No matter your activity of choice, you can enjoy a backdrop of Pittsburgh's distinctive historical architecture and beautiful skyline! As a native Pittsburgher (and fan of the outdoors), these are the five best ways to experience the Steel City in the open air.