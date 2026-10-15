This Edinburgh Suburb Is A Charming Escape Where You Can Walk To A Scenic Island

With a picturesque harbor, locally owned restaurants, and access to an island visitors can literally walk to, Cramond gives locals and visitors to Scotland an escape from the hustle and bustle of Edinburgh city life. Cramond rests along the quiet shores of the River Almond and is one of the oldest sites of human settlement in Scotland. Today it's a popular, easy-to-reach suburb of Scotland's capital, with sandy beaches and a historic village center, located only 5 miles from Edinburgh Airport and a 25-minute bus ride from the capital city's center.

Cramond was its own community long before Edinburgh expanded to encompass it. In fact, the village's history is deeply tied to the Roman Empire, with ruins and remnants still accessible in and around the village today. The Cramond Foreshore provides sumptuous natural scenery, and this public green space is full of wildlife and greenery, public facilities, a café, and clear views of the Fife shoreline on the north shore.

It's no wonder that Scotland is known for some of Europe's best sightseeing walks, and Cramond's views are hard to beat. The village also offers a unique way to explore a nearby island without the need for a boat. At low tide, a causeway connects the foreshore to Cramond Island, although visitors are warned to time their excursions carefully to avoid being trapped on the island when the waters return.