Hidden Along England's Coast Is One Of Cornwall's Unique Tidal Island With A Beach, Garden And Historic Charm
England's coastline has its fair share of picturesque seaside destinations. Like the quirky beach towns along the Suffolk coast, there are plenty of hidden gems to discover. Tucked just off of Cornwall's rugged coast is an island where myth, history, and natural beauty combine to create the unforgettable escape that is St. Michael's Mount. Cornwall's coasts are is no stranger to underrated locations, such as the quaint, charming fishing village of Polperro. St. Michael's Mount is, similarly, no exception.
This is not to be confused with Mont St. Michel, a medieval island off Normandy's coast, though they both are named after Saint Michael, are topped by breathtaking castles, and are steeped in history. Legends of England's Mount are noted as early as 495 AD, with sailors who spoke of an apparition that guided fishermen to safety that was supposedly St. Michael himself. According to legend, Michael appeared on the island's western side, near where the castle's entrance is today. For centuries, people have traveled from far and wide to the Mount, drawn by it's energy and legends. This spiritual energy is said to emanate from ley lines that cross beneath the sea and converge at its core. These ley lines are hypothesized, "spiritual" lines than run underneath significant global landmarks, and ancient civilizations believed they held divine powers. Whether visitors come for reflection, inspiration, or simply curiosity, the Mount offers a surreal atmosphere that feels like a step back in time.
One of the Mount's most unique features is actually the journey there. At low tide, the ancient cobbled causeway is revealed, allowing visitors to walk across from the town of Marazion, which is about an hours drive from Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY). At high tide, ferries are available to take visitors over the water between the end of March through the end of October.
The historic castle and the breathtaking gardens
The castle overlooking St. Michael's Mount has a long history on the island. In 1473, the Earl of Oxford took charge of it during the Wars of the Roses, and it was later defended by Royalists against Cromwell's forces during the English Civil War. The Mount even played a part in warning London of the Spanish Armada and driving back Napoleonic ships with cannon fire.
Today, the St. Aubyn family still lives in the castle and works alongside the National Trust, which took ownership of most of the island in 1954, to preserve its legacy. Still, the castle is open to the public all year except for the winter season, which is November to March. Inside the castle, allowing visitors a glimpse into life as it once was, surrounded by fascinating artifacts such as samurai armor or a mummified Egyptian cat. QR codes are available throughout the site that reveal context and stories room by room.
One attraction that draws the most awe from visitors are the stunning terraced gardens built in 1887. The island's unique subclimate allows exotic plants to grow, allowing visitors to experience unique vegetation while overlooking the island. However, the lush foliage is quite fragile, and access can be restricted to the months of March to September. Still, visitors have a magnificent view of the garden from inside the castle against the backdrop of the sweeping sea.
Exploring the village and mainland
While the castle crowns the island, the unique charm continues among cobbled streets of the village. With its seaside views and historic allure, the island village itself is one of many Cornwall gems, like the hidden beachy escape of Nanjizal Beach. Once a flourishing port, the village is still home to around 30 residents. Visitors can wander through the ancient harbor, stables, and storied lanes once explored by monarchs and pilgrims. One of the island's most surprising finds lies literally right beneath your feet. Embedded in the cobbles of the harbor are the casts of royal footprints left by visiting monarchs, including Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II, and King Charles III. These imprints serve as a reminder of the Mount's longstanding connection to Britain's royal history.
If all of the exploring leaves you a bit peckish, there is no shortage of refreshment options around the village. Enjoy a light breakfast or lunch at the Island Cafe inside of a building that once was the castle's laundry. A must-try eatery on the island is the Harbour Loft, where one can enjoy an afternoon tea and try local Cornish delicacies such as tea cakes or Cornish ice cream, which is made with clotted cream. With a menu curated around locally sourced ingredients, this is the perfect place to relax and recharge after exploring the island.
At present, the island is open to visitors every day except for Saturdays. Visitors are encouraged to check the official website to see specific seasonal hours. While no ticket is required to visit the island, only ticket holders can explore the castle grounds and terrace gardens.Whether you're climbing to the castle or enjoying a meal by the water, the area invites you to slow down and take it all in.