Hidden Along England's Coast Is One Of Cornwall's Unique Tidal Island With A Beach, Garden And Historic Charm

England's coastline has its fair share of picturesque seaside destinations. Like the quirky beach towns along the Suffolk coast, there are plenty of hidden gems to discover. Tucked just off of Cornwall's rugged coast is an island where myth, history, and natural beauty combine to create the unforgettable escape that is St. Michael's Mount. Cornwall's coasts are is no stranger to underrated locations, such as the quaint, charming fishing village of Polperro. St. Michael's Mount is, similarly, no exception.

This is not to be confused with Mont St. Michel, a medieval island off Normandy's coast, though they both are named after Saint Michael, are topped by breathtaking castles, and are steeped in history. Legends of England's Mount are noted as early as 495 AD, with sailors who spoke of an apparition that guided fishermen to safety that was supposedly St. Michael himself. According to legend, Michael appeared on the island's western side, near where the castle's entrance is today. For centuries, people have traveled from far and wide to the Mount, drawn by it's energy and legends. This spiritual energy is said to emanate from ley lines that cross beneath the sea and converge at its core. These ley lines are hypothesized, "spiritual" lines than run underneath significant global landmarks, and ancient civilizations believed they held divine powers. Whether visitors come for reflection, inspiration, or simply curiosity, the Mount offers a surreal atmosphere that feels like a step back in time.

One of the Mount's most unique features is actually the journey there. At low tide, the ancient cobbled causeway is revealed, allowing visitors to walk across from the town of Marazion, which is about an hours drive from Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY). At high tide, ferries are available to take visitors over the water between the end of March through the end of October.