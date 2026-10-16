The Two States With The Most Casinos After Nevada Probably Aren't What You Expect

Whether a trip to the casino excites you or you would rather spend your time going anywhere else, you've undoubtedly heard of a few popular gambling destinations. Las Vegas is likely the first one to come to mind, and for good reason. It's home to some of the most well-known casinos, like the Bellagio, and the city lies in the state with the most casinos in the whole country. According to USA Symbol, Nevada seems to have cornered the casino market, with a whopping 231 casinos across the state. But there are plenty of other states with a high number of casinos, and the two that are second and third on the list might just surprise you: Oklahoma and California, respectively.

Nevada's Las Vegas has some pretty underrated casinos that really shouldn't be missed, but well-known or not, these casinos are all very commercial. That's a bit different from the casinos you'll find in many other states, including Oklahoma and California, where strict gaming laws dictate the kinds of gambling that can occur and in what type of establishments. Rounding out the list at the bottom was New Hampshire, with just one casino, but you may (or may not) be surprised to learn that there are seven states with no casinos at all. Those include Georgia, Hawaii, Utah, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vermont.