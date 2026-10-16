The Two States With The Most Casinos After Nevada Probably Aren't What You Expect
Whether a trip to the casino excites you or you would rather spend your time going anywhere else, you've undoubtedly heard of a few popular gambling destinations. Las Vegas is likely the first one to come to mind, and for good reason. It's home to some of the most well-known casinos, like the Bellagio, and the city lies in the state with the most casinos in the whole country. According to USA Symbol, Nevada seems to have cornered the casino market, with a whopping 231 casinos across the state. But there are plenty of other states with a high number of casinos, and the two that are second and third on the list might just surprise you: Oklahoma and California, respectively.
Nevada's Las Vegas has some pretty underrated casinos that really shouldn't be missed, but well-known or not, these casinos are all very commercial. That's a bit different from the casinos you'll find in many other states, including Oklahoma and California, where strict gaming laws dictate the kinds of gambling that can occur and in what type of establishments. Rounding out the list at the bottom was New Hampshire, with just one casino, but you may (or may not) be surprised to learn that there are seven states with no casinos at all. Those include Georgia, Hawaii, Utah, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vermont.
Oklahoma's casinos span the state
With 142 casinos throughout the state, Oklahoma doesn't quite come near Nevada, but the number is still quite impressive. Casinos in Oklahoma aren't heavily concentrated in any one resort area like Las Vegas. Instead, they are spread out across the state. In addition to its casinos, Nevada has slot machines just about everywhere across the state, from gas stations to grocery stores, but gambling in Oklahoma is reserved for its casinos, and they can only be owned and operated by Tribal Nations. The state lottery is an exception, along with casino-style games at horse racetracks, and even within actual casinos, the legal age is determined by whether or not there is alcohol served on the property.
Oklahoma has some true hidden gems, like the Indigo Sky Casino on the state's Missouri border, which is run by the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma in the town of Wyandotte. Across the state, you'll find casinos run by around 30 different nations, including the Choctaw, Cherokee, Apache, and Comanche. You'll find them in cities like Tulsa and Oklahoma City, along with smaller urban areas like Lawton, Thackerville, and McAlester. If you're into road trips and casinos, Oklahoma is an ideal destination for those with plenty of time to explore.
California's casinos offer gaming with a twist
Like Oklahoma, commercial casinos are illegal in the Golden State — it's actually written into California's state constitution. Yet with 83 casinos, it has the third-highest number in the country. The state allows for special agreements, known as compacts, between the state and local Native Tribes, which allow those tribes to open and operate casinos. Just as you'll find in Oklahoma, there are a few exceptions to the law, like horse race betting, state-run lotteries, and private licensed card rooms, but as long as a Native Tribe has a formal compact with the state, you can almost enjoy the full casino experience, with just a few noticeable differences.
California casinos like Acorn Ridge Casino, which was one of the most anticipated casino openings in 2026, have all the glitz and glamour of Nevada's commercial casinos, but not all games are played the same. Roulette, for example, isn't played quite like it is in other states. Instead of traditional roulette, a game called California roulette is played. The concept is similar, but instead of a marble on a spinning wheel, it uses other methods, like cards, to determine the winning number in each game.
You'll find California's casinos around the state, but if you want to visit the most in one trip, head to San Diego County. That's where you'll find the highest concentration, followed by the Inland Empire and Coachella Valley regions. As you head up north, you'll find more around Sacramento and San Francisco, but each one, no matter where in the state, will be located on reservation land.