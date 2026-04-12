5 Highly-Anticipated US Casino Openings In 2026
In the United States, gambling is a huge industry. While everyone knows about places like Las Vegas and Atlantic City, the fact is that more and more cities are adding casinos and resorts to their landscapes. In fact, in 2026, various casinos are opening in states across America, from Montana to Oklahoma to New York. Now, you don't have to book a flight to Sin City to get a taste of world-class gaming. Instead, you can wait for a new resort to come to you!
In this article, we'll be looking at five highly-anticipated casinos opening this year. Some of these places have opened as of this writing, and others are slated to open later. All of these casinos are sure to become premier entertainment destinations, so now you can plan your vacations accordingly. Or, you can add them to another gaming-centric travel itinerary, such as visiting the five largest casinos in America.
For this list, we're looking at reports of casino openings throughout the United States and only focusing on those with a 2026 grand opening date. Better yet, even if gambling isn't your preferred pastime, we're betting that you'll also enjoy exploring the cities in which they're based.
Acorn Ridge Casino — Plymouth, California
In case you weren't aware, California is actually home to some incredible tribal-owned casinos, especially in SoCal. Resorts like Pechanga and Morongo are a convenient alternative to driving to Las Vegas, and they offer just as much entertainment and gambling opportunities. But what if you're visiting central California? Well, in that case, you can head to Plymouth, a charming small town hidden in the foothills of wine country. There, you'll run into the brand-new Acorn Ridge Casino, which opened on February 24, 2026.
Although Acorn Ridge is considered a boutique casino, it encompasses 60,000 square feet of space, with 25,000 of it dedicated to the gaming floor. Overall, the casino has over 480 slot machines and 12 table games, so there are plenty of opportunities to play however you want. In addition to gambling, Acorn Ridge also has a restaurant, Stone Creek Kitchen, which serves pizza, handcrafted burgers, and wings. Or, if you're having a beer or wine at the Old Roots Bar, you can get some small bites to accompany your drink. The resort also features both indoor and outdoor spaces, such as The Yard, where you can enjoy live concerts and events.
According to the casino's Instagram page, people are loving the experience so far. Some visitors waited for hours to be the first in line for the grand opening, and one user commented that it's nice to have a place like this because there's little to do in the surrounding area.
Cadence Crossing Casino — Henderson, Nevada
While Las Vegas gets all of the attention, there's a quieter, artsy city right outside of Vegas, full of charm, shops, and outdoor adventure. Henderson is just southeast of the Harry Reid International Airport, and it's a nice change of pace compared to the glitz and glamour of the Strip. Here is also where you can visit the newest gaming center, Cadence Crossing Casino, which opened on March 25, 2026.
As with 400 Horses, Cadence Crossing is replacing an existing casino, called Joker's Wild. The new space will feature about twice as many slots (over 450). Unlike other casinos, this spot is a slot parlor, so there are no table games or a sports book. That said, according to this thread on r/VegasLocals, opening day was packed, and comments on the casino's Instagram posts show guests are excited to visit, particularly to try the restaurants.
Speaking of restaurants, Cadence Crossing opened with the Tin Lizard Bar & Grill and Tacos Los Gauchos. The latter spot offers authentic street-style tacos, with mouthwatering meats like birria (marinated beef) and lengua (beef tongue). It will also be open 24 hours a day, so you can get tacos and burritos whenever hunger strikes. Alternatively, Tin Lizard serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, starting at 7:00 a.m., with extensive menus. According to the website, Tin Lizard will also feature holiday specials, like an Easter dinner menu.
Coweta Casino Hotel — Coweta, Oklahoma
While you may not realize it, Oklahoma is actually something of a gambling hotspot. Throughout the state, there are over 100 casinos. Now, if you head about 30 minutes southeast of Tulsa to the small town of Coweta, you can enjoy the latest gaming paradise, Coweta Casino Hotel. This property opened on March 2, 2026.
Unlike other casinos on this list, Coweta isn't coming online in different phases. Instead, the $100 million property has everything you could need to enjoy your time in the Sooner State. The over 104,000 square-foot building includes a massive casino hall with over 500 slots, a hotel with 46 rooms, and three dining options. First, there's the Center Bar, which serves cocktails and small bites. Next, you can get grab-and-go Italian favorites at Mazzio's Go. Or, if you're looking for a sit-down experience, Crossroads Bar & Grill serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day.
Although the casino is now open, details about its amenities, including a seasonal outdoor pool, are scarce online. According to customer photos, though, the restaurant features dishes like fried fish, grilled chicken salad, fried pickles, mac n' cheese, and more. On opening day, Coweta Mayor Naomi Hogue said, "It is buzzing. Everybody's excited about the casino" (via News on 6).
Live! Casino — Petersburg, Virginia
As a state, Virginia is relatively new to the gambling scene. According to 500 Nations, which covers casino openings and developments, the first Virginia casino came online in January of 2023. However, thanks to booming revenues, the state is going all-in on these properties. The most recent opening was Live! Casino in Petersburg, Virginia, on January 22, 2026.
What's really impressive about this opening is that the casino is both massive and temporary. As you enter, you'll notice that everything is underneath a massive tent. But once you're inside, you'll forget all about the canvas roof, thanks to the abundance of games. At the time of this writing, Live! has over 900 slot machines and 30 table games, putting it on par with most established casinos. But that's only the beginning. According to the developers, the permanent location (on track to open in 2027) will feature a 200-room hotel and a casino floor with twice as many games as there are now. Additionally, they plan to include multiple dining options and sports betting, turning Petersburg into an entertainment hub.
Based on the initial online reviews, guests are impressed with the sheer number and variety of games, and it seems like the dealers are offering great customer service. The casino is also running various giveaways and promotions, which are highlighted on its Instagram page, and generating buzz from users. The only downside, according to reviews, is that the casino isn't smoke-free, so plan accordingly.
Resorts World Casino — New York City, New York
Technically speaking, our final highly anticipated casino has been open since 2011. However, there's a reason Resorts World New York City is getting a lot of buzz in 2026: A multi-billion-dollar project that aims to turn the casino into a full-blown entertainment destination. While construction will continue for years, the first phase of this new development will start in March 2026.
Before the renovation was approved, Resorts World was a video lottery terminal casino. This meant that players could only play electronic versions of table games, where the outcome was determined by a random number generator. So, there were no live dealers or chips, just rows of machinery. Now, Resorts World hopes to have hundreds of actual table games open for business as early as the end of March, although a specific number has yet to be announced at the time of this writing. Reddit is already awash with excitement about the addition of table games, with threads in r/Poker and r/NYC getting a lot of attention from players.
Although the casino will undergo immediate changes, the project's scope is massive. Resorts World plans to expand the casino to include over 6,000 slot machines and over 800 table games, making it one of the largest casinos in the country. Additionally, renovations will add 2,000 rooms to the Hyatt Regency Hotel next door, as well as a 7,000-person multipurpose entertainment venue and over 12 acres of public green spaces throughout the property.