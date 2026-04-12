5 Highly-Anticipated US Casino Openings In 2026

In the United States, gambling is a huge industry. While everyone knows about places like Las Vegas and Atlantic City, the fact is that more and more cities are adding casinos and resorts to their landscapes. In fact, in 2026, various casinos are opening in states across America, from Montana to Oklahoma to New York. Now, you don't have to book a flight to Sin City to get a taste of world-class gaming. Instead, you can wait for a new resort to come to you!

In this article, we'll be looking at five highly-anticipated casinos opening this year. Some of these places have opened as of this writing, and others are slated to open later. All of these casinos are sure to become premier entertainment destinations, so now you can plan your vacations accordingly. Or, you can add them to another gaming-centric travel itinerary, such as visiting the five largest casinos in America.

For this list, we're looking at reports of casino openings throughout the United States and only focusing on those with a 2026 grand opening date. Better yet, even if gambling isn't your preferred pastime, we're betting that you'll also enjoy exploring the cities in which they're based.