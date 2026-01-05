Las Vegas' 5 Underrated Casinos Most Travelers Skip
Las Vegas has a reputation for a lot of things, from being Sin City to the sad, but too often accurate, land of Lost Wages. It's recognized as the most fun city in America and has been crowned by TimeOut as the nation's nightlife capital. As home to 12 of the world's largest hotels, it's no surprise that most visitors flock to the biggest, flashiest, and even fanciest casinos. Considering that most high-profile restaurants and top-rated stage shows are inside resorts on the Strip, it's no wonder some of the lesser-known off-Strip hotels remain hidden gems, even if they're in plain sight.
Don't worry, you're not to blame if you missed some of Vegas' best-kept secrets on your last visit. Even Vegas's sizzling "restaurant row," located off the Strip, is unknown to many visitors. With all those flashing neon lights, buzzing slot machines, and casinos designed so you can't find the exit door, it's easy to gravitate to the obvious places or believe all casinos are created equal. But there is more to Vegas than meets the eye, especially at first. Some casinos have historical significance, while others offer great value, especially considering the dramatic rise in prices in Vegas. We've compiled an unofficial selection of five underrated and under-the-radar casinos based on user reviews and recommendations, so your next Las Vegas visit will have more fun, flavor, and even save you a few pennies or put bigger earnings in your wallet.
Ellis Island Casino and Brewery
Just a block east of Las Vegas Boulevard on the center Strip, Ellis Island Casino, Hotel, and Brewery is a must if you're in search of vintage Vegas and some great dining deals. Ellis Island was rated the No. 2 Las Vegas Casino by USA Today in 2024, while its brewery, Smokin' Barrel, ranks as one of the top breweries in Nevada on Tripadvisor. This is in addition to the karaoke bar, often cited as one of the best real karaoke bars in Vegas, where you sing for a real audience (not private rooms reserved for friends), and talented singers show up regularly. Open until 3:00 a.m. weekdays and 4:00 a.m. weekends, you can belt out your favorite tunes until the wee hours.
The best news is that the casino is undergoing a major renovation without sacrificing the old-time vibes people have come to know and love. The revamped casino floor features a new bar with an oversized LED screen so you never miss a second of live sports action. A new exterior facade beckons visitors with 1,200 feet of LED lights, while the Boomer's Sportsbook and high-limit room keep serious players busy. Ellis Island now offers a rooftop bar, The Deck, which features crafty cocktails, light bites, and Vegas vistas. Continued renovation of the casino floor, restaurants, and the karaoke bar will soon be underway. Meanwhile, Village Pub and Cafe has some of the best dining deals around. With $10.99 daily entrees and a $5.99 burger combo, it's clear vintage Vegas prices haven't disappeared; it just takes a scavenger hunt to uncover them.
The Orleans Hotel and Casino
Las Vegas is famous for its kitschy replicas of iconic cities and landmarks, whether it's the Forum at Cesar's Palace or the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas. The Orleans Hotel and Casino opened in 1996 as Las Vegas' interpretation of The Big Easy. Located about 2 miles west of the Strip, the 1,886-room resort offers value and variety for those who don't mind being away from the crowds. Guests appreciate the oversized rooms, which are more like junior suites, the resort pool and hot tub with plenty of shaded seating, a large bowling alley, and the award-winning poker tournaments. This review from Tripadvisor sums up nicely why this underrated casino is a winner: "Great rooms for the money, easy valet, fantastic casino with a lot of choices, and they will pay."
Entertainment is where The Orleans shines its neon lights the brightest. The Orleans Arena is a 9,500-seat mega-venue known for hosting headline entertainment and sports year-round. The arena has earned a Venue Excellence Award and LEED Gold Certification. Other entertainment venues include the 850-seat Orleans Showroom and the 140-seat Bourbon Street Lounge, which features lively shows in an atmosphere that feels more like the South than the Southwest. The graffiti-walled Bailiwick is the hotel's newer hip hangout with social hours, live bands, craft cocktails, and shareable plates.
Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa
Eleven miles west of the Strip and adjacent to the community of Summerlin, Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa is a luxury desert hideaway set against scenic Red Rock Canyon. Rated four diamonds by AAA, Red Rock Casino Resort boasts 795 luxurious guest rooms with upgraded amenities, like pillowtop beds, 65-inch LCD TV screens, and panoramic views of Red Rock Canyon. The stunning resort pool offers gaming and food and beverage service from Sandbar Grille. The 19 cabanas give additional privacy, but the real indulgence is the Rouge Room cabanas, which provide an extra layer of exclusivity and service, featuring plush red lounge chairs and a dedicated bar.
Swanky little hideaways are a large part of the hotel's "don't tell anyone about our secret spot" appeal. Sip barrel-aged whiskey at the refined Onyx Bar, succumb to the red velvet-draped opulence of Paris at the Rouge Room, or the high-style glamour at T-Bones Bar and Patio. Dining at Red Rock Resort rivals anything on the Strip, such as the James Beard award-winning chef at Osteria Fiorella, or the zen sophistication at Blue Ribbon Sushi.
The casino and poker room at Red Rock Resort are highly regarded among casual and more serious players. "Red Rock is one of the best off strip resort casino. And it really isn't too far," states this Reddit reviewer. The casino now offers pai gow poker, an increasingly popular two-hand poker game that allows for big wins with high starting limits that increase faster. Explore the beauty of Red Rock Canyon Preserve with one of the hotel's many outdoor adventures, such as horseback riding and hiking.
El Cortez Hotel and Casino
Good things come in retro packages, and the El Cortez Hotel and Casino is a testament to Vegas's golden era and its determination to keep its colorful history alive. Located at the northwest end of Fremont Street, near the funky Downtown Container Park, this underrated hotel was built in 1941 and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Once owned by the notorious mobster Bugsy Siegel, El Cortez is the longest continuously operating casino in Las Vegas. Refusing to rely solely on its past glories, the property completed a $20 million renovation in 2025. The upgraded casino features a new high-limit room, 200 new slot machines, and the art deco-inspired ShowBar at the casino's center. All rooms have been remodeled to retain their vintage aesthetic combined with modern comfort. The rooms even include Keurig coffee makers, a rarity for Vegas hotel rooms. A cornerstone of the newly revamped hotel is the Vegas History Hallway in collaboration with the Mob Museum. Decked in deep wood and warm amber, the walk-through mini-museum preserves Vegas's illustrious history through photographs of the original hotel and its famous (or infamous) patrons.
Committed to retaining its identity and value, you can still find original coin-operated slot machines in the 21-and-over-only casino. Tripadvisor reviews love the friendly dealers, low-minimum tables, and casino cocktail service. The Old Vegas charm is especially felt in the dining venues. The days of a $19.95 prime rib meal are alive and well at Siegel's 1941, the hotel's original and signature restaurant. There's even a special 50% off menu for the over-50 set. More bygone-era glam awaits at the Parlour Bar, and indulge in American culinary craftsmanship at Eureka!, or head to the new Hot Noods for modern Asian bites. The onsite NV Spa has some terrific deals on spa services.
Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino
Another hidden gem located near Las Vegas's iconic Fremont Street, the Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino, underwent a massive renovation in 2020, including the addition of a new 495-room tower, bringing the total number of rooms to 1,124. The casino, which sparkles with crystal chandeliers and the neon-lit Furnace Bar, receives high praise for its abundance of table games, including $1 blackjack tables, a $5 table that pays 3:2, and promotions that offer hotel and dining discounts. The Downtown Grand also features the immersive Huff 'n' Puff Wolf Den and a dedicated non-smoking slots area. This Reddit review sums up Downtown Grand's appeal: "Downtown Grand rules. No chance of being kept awake by Fremont music, but it's only a block away. Solid dining options on property."
For live music, check out Fat Cat, a premier jazz and blues club featuring top-notch musicians and cocktails in a sleek ambiance. Spanning 35,000 square feet, the Citrus Grand Pool Deck is a party of bright colors with an inviting infinity pool in the center. The poolside restaurant menu features all-day breakfast, snacks, sandwiches, pizza, and plenty of cold drinks, so you never miss a moment in the sun. Get your morning jolt surrounded by floor-to-ceiling (literally) art at Art Bar, one of Vegas's most eclectic coffee houses. Grab a gourmet pizza from Pizza Rock, or spoil your palate at Triple George Grill, a classic steakhouse, which has, according to this Tripadvisor reviewer, "Best steaks in Vegas. ... Go there and eat, you won't be disappointed!"
Methodology
Las Vegas is full of hidden gems, and these were but a few of the many casinos that could appear on this list. These casinos were chosen because they were consistently named on lists of underrated casinos, as well as reviews from TripAdvisor, Reddit, Las Vegas-centered YouTube channels, such as Jaycation and Travel Ruby. Considerations included value, user reviews, and the ability to experience a side of Las Vegas some travelers ignore or are unaware of. In addition, personal experience was peppered throughout for additional insight.