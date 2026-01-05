Las Vegas' 5 Underrated Casinos Most Travelers Skip

Las Vegas has a reputation for a lot of things, from being Sin City to the sad, but too often accurate, land of Lost Wages. It's recognized as the most fun city in America and has been crowned by TimeOut as the nation's nightlife capital. As home to 12 of the world's largest hotels, it's no surprise that most visitors flock to the biggest, flashiest, and even fanciest casinos. Considering that most high-profile restaurants and top-rated stage shows are inside resorts on the Strip, it's no wonder some of the lesser-known off-Strip hotels remain hidden gems, even if they're in plain sight.

Don't worry, you're not to blame if you missed some of Vegas' best-kept secrets on your last visit. Even Vegas's sizzling "restaurant row," located off the Strip, is unknown to many visitors. With all those flashing neon lights, buzzing slot machines, and casinos designed so you can't find the exit door, it's easy to gravitate to the obvious places or believe all casinos are created equal. But there is more to Vegas than meets the eye, especially at first. Some casinos have historical significance, while others offer great value, especially considering the dramatic rise in prices in Vegas. We've compiled an unofficial selection of five underrated and under-the-radar casinos based on user reviews and recommendations, so your next Las Vegas visit will have more fun, flavor, and even save you a few pennies or put bigger earnings in your wallet.