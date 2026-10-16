Under Two Hours From Exeter Is An English Seaside Escape With A Vibrant Town Center, Sandy Beaches, And Fresh Seafood

With golden-sand beaches gently pressed into coves by rocky walls topped with lush greenery, and small white boats bobbing on calm turquoise waters, the scenes in Salcombe feel closer to the sun-drenched Mediterranean than the English coast. But the town, located in the south of Devon, defies expectation and is as beautiful a seaside escape as any. Located just over a mile up the Kingsbridge Estuary, the waters are protected from the open English Channel and dotted with small bays, perfect for sunny days on a beach, a boat, or at a table on a restaurant terrace enjoying fresh seafood and a local beverage.

As a small town in the southwestern corner of England, Salcombe is quite a jaunt from London (over 4.5 hours by car), but Exeter is only around 1 hour 20 minutes northeast and has an international airport (EXT), making it an easier arrival point. As a gorgeous seaside escape, summer in Salcombe is a dream, but it can get quite busy in August. So if you're looking for more solitude, the shoulder seasons might be a better bet. Taking a winter hike along the coast before tucking into a warm pub with a fireplace could also be magical.

But prime Salcombe is when the sun is shining, and the weather is warm. It's a place of late afternoon ferry rides back to town after a long day at the beach with sand still in your hair. As the sun sets behind the rolling English countryside, you're enjoying hand-picked local crabs for dinner before heading to your beachfront hotel. The next day, you can do it all over again at an entirely different beach, or venture out to hike the wind-swept cliffs and coves along the English Channel.