Under Two Hours From Exeter Is An English Seaside Escape With A Vibrant Town Center, Sandy Beaches, And Fresh Seafood
With golden-sand beaches gently pressed into coves by rocky walls topped with lush greenery, and small white boats bobbing on calm turquoise waters, the scenes in Salcombe feel closer to the sun-drenched Mediterranean than the English coast. But the town, located in the south of Devon, defies expectation and is as beautiful a seaside escape as any. Located just over a mile up the Kingsbridge Estuary, the waters are protected from the open English Channel and dotted with small bays, perfect for sunny days on a beach, a boat, or at a table on a restaurant terrace enjoying fresh seafood and a local beverage.
As a small town in the southwestern corner of England, Salcombe is quite a jaunt from London (over 4.5 hours by car), but Exeter is only around 1 hour 20 minutes northeast and has an international airport (EXT), making it an easier arrival point. As a gorgeous seaside escape, summer in Salcombe is a dream, but it can get quite busy in August. So if you're looking for more solitude, the shoulder seasons might be a better bet. Taking a winter hike along the coast before tucking into a warm pub with a fireplace could also be magical.
But prime Salcombe is when the sun is shining, and the weather is warm. It's a place of late afternoon ferry rides back to town after a long day at the beach with sand still in your hair. As the sun sets behind the rolling English countryside, you're enjoying hand-picked local crabs for dinner before heading to your beachfront hotel. The next day, you can do it all over again at an entirely different beach, or venture out to hike the wind-swept cliffs and coves along the English Channel.
Quality dining and charming streets in downtown Salcombe
Getting on the water is Salcombe's main attraction, but the town itself has plenty of charming locales, from art galleries and boutique shops to award-winning restaurants. Salcombe Maritime Museum is a great place to start for a deeper understanding of the region. It's a small museum with free entry and artifacts showcasing Salcombe's seafaring heritage. From there, it's easy to wander the city center, stopping for a unique piece at Kitty Ward Pottery, strolling the store-lined Fore Street, or admiring the marine-themed pieces inspired by Salcombe and the South Coast in the Tonic Gallery.
Salcombe's seafood joints and other eateries stand as strong evidence that British cuisine is making a comeback. Classic pubs, cafes, and bakeries dot the city center, and there are beautiful spots just off the beach, like Seagrass Bar & Restaurant. As a town intrinsically tied to the sea, Salcombe has a history of fishing and shellfish cultivation, which is best explored at a local restaurant.
Crab Shed is a little sit-down spot with a terrace on the water and views of boats anchored in the harbor. Voted the best restaurant in the county by Food and Drink Devon, Crab Shed serves fish, shellfish, and crab, all sourced from local anglers. Google Maps reviewers particularly praise the crab linguine and crab sandwiches. Another top seafood spot is Rockfish. Created by celebrity chef Mitch Tonks in 1996, the mission was to "do seafood better in the U.K.," and today, Rockfish has a dozen locations on the south Devon and Dorset coasts. The Salcombe restaurant is spacious, with massive bay windows looking out to the water and across the estuary, serving prawns, local crab, and whatever fresh fish was landed that day at the nearby Brixham market.
Exploring the nearby beaches and the Devon coast
The light blue waters of the Kingsbridge Estuary make Salcombe a top-tier destination for seaside vibes. It's a place for beach days, relaxing paddleboard cruises along the shore, and hikes on the rugged coast of the English Channel a short hop away. The Salcombe Town Regatta celebrates that relationship with the sea. For a week in late July or early August, the town hosts sailing races, rowing competitions, and tons of family fun.
A quick 1.5 miles from Salcombe is North Sands Beach, with South Sands Beach a short way down the road. The beaches have parallels: Both are serene little coves looking out at the harbor, with boats moored offshore and nearby dining, like a cafe at South Sands Beach with tables set just inches from the water. An easy way to the beach is via ferry from the city center. One goes to South Sands Beach, and another crosses the estuary to East Portlemouth, where you can enjoy a long stretch of sand with views of Salcombe.
Walking paths on both sides of the estuary provide an active, outdoor balance to the region. The South West Coast Path runs along the dramatic shore here. You can walk from Salcombe, past the centuries-old ruins of Fort Charles to Soar Mill Cove, or hike the East Portlemouth shore to the hidden beach at Gara Rock. More opportunities for deep nature adventures abound in Devon. Ashburton, a gateway to Dartmoor National Park, is only 40 minutes north. And if you'd like to venture into Cornwall, Newquay is the "Surf Capital Of The U.K." and a two-hour drive west.