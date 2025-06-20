The 'Surf Capital Of The UK' Is A Vibrant Seaside Town With Miles Of Beaches And Countless Activities

Perched on Cornwall's rugged Atlantic Coast, Newquay — often dubbed the "Surf Capital of the United Kingdom" — is a vibrant seaside town with dramatic cliffs, golden beaches lapped by rolling waves, and an impressive collection of outdoor and cultural attractions: From view-laden hikes and elegant gardens to historic cottages and dolphin-spotting boat trips. Better yet, the beaches are, along with those in Devon, some of the top-ranked on the UK coastline — with rustic stretches of sand perfect for all types of activities, from surfing and kite surfing to paddleboarding and sea kayaking.

The town is wonderfully walkable, whether ambling along the scenic waterfront or wading through its charming streets in search of independent shops, cozy cafes, and seafood restaurants. For anyone craving more active adventures, the South West Coast Path offers exceptional coastal hikes revealing expansive panoramas of the Atlantic.

The closest major international airport is London Heathrow, approximately 241 miles away. However, there's also a local airport, the Cornwall Airport Newquay, which offers a limited selection of flights connecting to national and European destinations — including Manchester, one of the UK's most underrated cities, and Edinburgh, the Scottish capital. That said, the best way to reach Newquay is traveling via direct train from London Paddington, a journey of around five hours. Another rail option is to board one of the UK's very few sleeper trains, the Night Riviera Sleeper, which departs from London's Paddington Station just before midnight and arrives in Newquay the next morning via a connecting train from Par station.