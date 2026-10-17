Georgia's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Sparkling Escape With Sandy Beaches, Fishing, And Boating
Northeast Georgia might not be the first place you think of when it comes to sandy beaches, fishing, and boating. However, Lake Lanier, Georgia's largest artificial lake, provides exactly that. Better yet, Lake Lanier encompasses a wide range of secondary destinations, from all-inclusive resorts to remote shorelines, making it easy to find a stretch of sand that fits your vibe.
Lake Sidney Lanier, as it is formally named, was created in 1956 when the Army Corps of Engineers completed construction of the Buford Dam, blocking 38,000 acres of water along the Chattahoochee and Chestatee Rivers, making it the largest artificial lake entirely within Georgia. While a handful of other lakes in Georgia, such as Clarks Hill and Hartwell, cover more acreage, they do not fall entirely within the state's boundaries.
Given its size and its location just an hour from Atlanta, it's little wonder Lake Lanier draws over 10 million visitors annually. Despite that impressive number, Lanier also affords opportunities to escape the crowds. That's because the waters of this massive lake not only cover nearly 60 square miles, but they also surround over 100 islands. Lake Lanier's winding shoreline stretches around 700 miles and is dotted with 76 public recreation areas. This allows ample space for visitors to spread out. However, note that Lanier has a reputation as a party lake, and it's a prime destination for those who like to congregate and be part of a lively crowd. But if you know where to look, it's still possible to find unspoiled sandy beaches and quiet shorelines for fishing.
Beaching and boating on Lake Lanier
A good portion of Lake Lanier's 690-mile-long shoreline is covered in long strips of sand. These beaches range from private resort beaches like those in front of Margaritaville Resort at Lanier Islands to public beaches such as those within Don Carter State Park, Georgia's only state park on Lake Lanier. The Army Corps operates 33 day-use areas near the park, and there are also numerous municipal and county parks around the lake, giving visitors a tremendous array of spots to choose from when planning their trip. These beaches cover everything from calm, tranquil, family-friendly stretches of shore to lively party spots. As a rule of thumb, beaches along the lower end of the lake tend to be rowdier. Beaches on the upper end are typically quieter and relaxed.
Boaters have even more options to choose from, as they can pull up to a number of sandbars and anchor spots. One of the most popular spots for party-seeking boaters to congregate is the Lanier Islands. Boaters looking for a more relaxed gathering should check out Sunset Cove. Secluded anchorages can be found in Two-Mile Creek and Big Creek.
Of course, boaters aren't restricted to just hanging out on beaches. A variety of water sports such as water skiing and tubing are popular, as are cruising and sailing. Lake Lanier is deep enough to accommodate boats of all sizes, and few restrictions limit the type of watercraft allowed on the water (though be sure to check current regulations before heading out). Meanwhile, paddlers can explore along the shorelines and in secluded coves, as well as up the rivers and tributaries. Boaters and paddlers have excellent access to the lake via nearly a dozen marinas and around 100 boat ramps. There are plenty of boat rental companies, too, which rent everything from kayaks to party boats.
Camping at Lake Lanier
Despite its proximity to Atlanta, many visitors to Lake Lanier choose to stay overnight. There are numerous hotels and resorts surrounding the lake, but camping is one of the most popular ways to spend the night at Lake Lanier. The Army Corps operates six campgrounds in conjunction with the local counties. All told, you'll find an impressive 427 campsites spread throughout the region, the vast majority of which have water and electric hookups. Waterfront sites are available at most campgrounds.
Don Carter State Park is another good option for campers. Located on the northern end of the lake, just beyond Gainesville, Georgia's "Queen City of the Mountains," the park features 44 campsites. Each site has water and electric hookups. If you'd prefer to rough it, check out one of the 16 primitive tent campsites. And for something a bit more comfortable, you'll find eight cottages. Each cottage has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and four beds. The campground here features boat ramps, docks, a fish cleaning station, a beach, and a playground, as well as access to miles of hiking, horseback riding, and paddling trails. The state park has a 4.7-star rating on Google, with reviewers raving about everything from the cleanliness of the park to the wide array of available activities.
While peak season for watersports is summer, Lake Lanier is a year-round destination. Anglers can experience good fishing for largemouth, spotted, and striped bass, as well as crappie and catfish, regardless of the season. Lake Lanier has also been named the "Best U.S. Lake to See Fall Foliage," so consider planning a fall fishing trip to enjoy a kaleidoscope of colors as you wait for a bite. No matter when you visit, Lake Lanier is easy to reach by heading up I-85 from Atlanta. Visitors flying in will find that Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) is the closest commercial airport.