Georgia's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Sparkling Escape With Sandy Beaches, Fishing, And Boating

Northeast Georgia might not be the first place you think of when it comes to sandy beaches, fishing, and boating. However, Lake Lanier, Georgia's largest artificial lake, provides exactly that. Better yet, Lake Lanier encompasses a wide range of secondary destinations, from all-inclusive resorts to remote shorelines, making it easy to find a stretch of sand that fits your vibe.

Lake Sidney Lanier, as it is formally named, was created in 1956 when the Army Corps of Engineers completed construction of the Buford Dam, blocking 38,000 acres of water along the Chattahoochee and Chestatee Rivers, making it the largest artificial lake entirely within Georgia. While a handful of other lakes in Georgia, such as Clarks Hill and Hartwell, cover more acreage, they do not fall entirely within the state's boundaries.

Given its size and its location just an hour from Atlanta, it's little wonder Lake Lanier draws over 10 million visitors annually. Despite that impressive number, Lanier also affords opportunities to escape the crowds. That's because the waters of this massive lake not only cover nearly 60 square miles, but they also surround over 100 islands. Lake Lanier's winding shoreline stretches around 700 miles and is dotted with 76 public recreation areas. This allows ample space for visitors to spread out. However, note that Lanier has a reputation as a party lake, and it's a prime destination for those who like to congregate and be part of a lively crowd. But if you know where to look, it's still possible to find unspoiled sandy beaches and quiet shorelines for fishing.