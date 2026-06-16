Georgia's Only State Park On Lake Lanier Has Scenic Campsites, A Sandy Beach, And Water Recreation

Waterfront property is desirable not only for private homes, but public parks as well. Which is why Georgia's only state park next to Lake Lanier has been a hit since its opening more than a decade ago. Don Carter State Park, with its sandy beach, scenic campsites, and water recreation, remains a draw for locals and travelers looking for relaxation and well-preserved nature within 90 minutes of Atlanta.

The Peach State took its sweet time making Don Carter State Park a reality. It took nearly two decades for the state to clear all the administrative and legal hurdles. That saga ended in 2013, when the 1,316-acre green space became Lake Lanier's only state park. More than a decade later, travelers have flocked to the park for its still-new-ish feel, with a decade's worth of wear and tear barely showing. Not that it's all peachy. "The land hasn't quite 'settled' from all the construction," wrote an Atlanta local about the park. "You can still see where the bulldozers went. The trees are all still quite young. It doesn't feel like a park that has settled into its landscape."

Given the wide range of activities available to visitors, Don Carter State Park can offer a quick day trip for locals or a relaxing weekend for out-of-towners. It just depends on your wishlist. Whenever you decide to visit, be sure to build your plans around the lake and its waters.