Georgia's Only State Park On Lake Lanier Has Scenic Campsites, A Sandy Beach, And Water Recreation
Waterfront property is desirable not only for private homes, but public parks as well. Which is why Georgia's only state park next to Lake Lanier has been a hit since its opening more than a decade ago. Don Carter State Park, with its sandy beach, scenic campsites, and water recreation, remains a draw for locals and travelers looking for relaxation and well-preserved nature within 90 minutes of Atlanta.
The Peach State took its sweet time making Don Carter State Park a reality. It took nearly two decades for the state to clear all the administrative and legal hurdles. That saga ended in 2013, when the 1,316-acre green space became Lake Lanier's only state park. More than a decade later, travelers have flocked to the park for its still-new-ish feel, with a decade's worth of wear and tear barely showing. Not that it's all peachy. "The land hasn't quite 'settled' from all the construction," wrote an Atlanta local about the park. "You can still see where the bulldozers went. The trees are all still quite young. It doesn't feel like a park that has settled into its landscape."
Given the wide range of activities available to visitors, Don Carter State Park can offer a quick day trip for locals or a relaxing weekend for out-of-towners. It just depends on your wishlist. Whenever you decide to visit, be sure to build your plans around the lake and its waters.
See the beach, hit the water, or take a hike
Don Carter's unique location as the only state park on Lake Lanier creates opportunities you won't find elsewhere in the state. The body of water doubles as the park's main playground, taking advantage of nearly all the perks that come with being adjacent to a 38,000-acre lake. The park gives boat owners access to the lake via boat ramps. If you're vessel-less, rent a kayak. Lake Lanier has a reputation for good bass fishing — spotted or striped, your pick. If you're an angler, bring your rod and reel. The park's four paddling trails also have crappie and bluefish, among other species. There's fun to be had in the water, too.
The park's sandy beach offers all the benefits of a cool spot for a mid-summer dip to beat the heat. Set in an indent on the coast, the beach features a gentle decline into the water with a substantial shallow area, so newbie swimmers and beginners can feel safe. "The sand is in great condition, about a hundred and twenty yards of beachfront, and plenty of place for dozens of families," a local wrote in a review on Google. The nearby bathhouse and showers let you end the day without bringing a metric ton of sand with you. Be sure to check the park's website before your trip, however, as low water levels can shut down the swimming area.
The park's proximity to the lake offers the most opportunities for fun, yet there's plenty for landlubbers to do as well. Trails meandering around the park, like a mess of spaghetti, let horseback riders and hikers traverse the terrain, leading through the hardwood forest. Most of the trails are easy, with some moderate hikes thrown in. Hikers have posted warnings about poison ivy and poison oak, so keep your eyes open while walking.
Planning your trip to Don Carter State Park
One could argue that Don Carter State Park doesn't offer enough to merit a plane ride. That argument would be wrong, based merely on the sheer number of nearby destinations that can turn a weekend trip into a week-long exploration of the Atlanta area. So book a flight to the closest major transit hub, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. On the drive up, stop by Hoschton, one of Georgia's fastest-growing cities, and close to the popular Chateau Elan Winery and some good eats. Don't plan on spending the night there, though. Don Carter State Park has enough places to lay your head and rest.
The park's accommodation options are varied. Primitive camping sites spread out among the hardwood forest await the truly hardy. If a tent requires more gumption than you can afford, head to the two-bedroom cabins, which include two bathrooms and four beds. Guests claim the "new park" patina hasn't worn off the cabins, with many holding up well. Don Carter is also one of the best spots for RV camping in the state, with 46 sites that include an electric hookup. If that's all a bit too rough, you can spend the night in nearby Gainesville, Georgia's "Queen City of the Mountains", which is only 20 minutes away.
While there's technically no bad time to visit Don Carter State Park, summers can be a bit oppressive. Aim for the shoulder season if you can. If you're merely visiting for a day or spending a few nights, be sure to check out the park's event calendar, which often has well-regarded events that regulars laud. Be sure to bring bug spray and sunblock.