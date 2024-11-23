Georgia's 'Queen City Of The Mountains' Is A Favored Lakeside Resort Destination
If you live in or around Georgia and are looking for some unique places to travel, the Peach State has quite a few options. While cities like Atlanta and Savannah get most of the attention, there are hidden gems in every corner of the state. For example, if you're into hiking, you can visit Georgia's tallest waterfall, Amicalola Falls. If you're into coastal trips, you can go to Brunswick, the "Gateway to the Golden Isles."
But northern Georgia is full of small towns and natural scenery that compete with even the most gorgeous wilderness on the East Coast. One of the best places to see the majesty of Mother Nature is in Gainesville. Also known as the "Queen City of the Mountains," Gainesville is remarkable for its greenery, accommodations, and small-town atmosphere.
Situated just over an hour northeast of Atlanta, this city should be on every traveler's must-visit list. If you love hiking, water sports, and laid-back vibes, Gainesville has it all.
Getting to know Gainesville, the Queen City of the Mountains
Gainesville earned its title as "Queen City of the Mountains" due to its pristine location — to the northeast are the Blue Ridge Mountains and to the southwest is the incredible Lake Lanier. We must admit, this nickname is much better than the town's original name: Mule Camp Springs. The name changed to Gainesville to honor General Edmund Pendleton Gaines, a war hero from the War of 1812.
The town was first chartered in 1821, but it really started coming into its own in 1828, with the discovery of gold at Dahlonega, just a few miles away. As a result of the gold rush in the area, a man named Templeton Reid opened the first private mint for gold coins in Gainesville in 1830. After the gold rush subsided, the area became prosperous from farming and whiskey production. Gainesville is known as the "Poultry Capital of the World" because of how many chickens are farmed there.
Unlike other north Georgia towns (like Adairsville, a charming city between Chattanooga and Atlanta), Gainesville largely escaped involvement in the Civil War. For this reason and because of its proximity to the Chattahoochee River, the city became more of a resort town. One interesting point is that the whole time Lake Lanier didn't exist. It wasn't until the damming of the Chattahoochee River that the lake was formed. After that, Gainesville's resort reputation was sealed.
What to do when visiting Gainesville, Georgia
One of the best reasons to visit Gainesville is to appreciate the natural scenery and green spaces. The city is home to numerous parks, each with unique amenities and attractions. For example, if you want to learn about Gainesville's history, you can check out Poultry Park and discover how the city became the poultry capital. If you're looking to get onto Lake Lanier, there are five different parks spread out around the city, including Olympic Park, which was the site of multiple Olympic Events during the 1996 games.
If you have kids in tow, you can check out family-friendly attractions like the Interactive Neighborhood for Kids (INK), which is a fun and exciting Children's Museum. There's also the Atlanta Botanical Garden Gainesville and the Elachee Nature Science Center, where kids can interact with nature up-close.
Dining in Gainesville is superb, and the city is home to some unique restaurants. First is Hello Hilo, a fabulous Hawaiian restaurant owned by the King's Hawaiian Bakery. If you venture further downtown, you can experience American cuisine at spots like Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Collegiate Grill (a burger stand dating back to 1947), and The Stag Chophouse. The Stag sits across from the downtown square, which hosts various events throughout the year.