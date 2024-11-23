Georgia's 'Queen City Of The Mountains' Is A Favored Lakeside Resort Destination

If you live in or around Georgia and are looking for some unique places to travel, the Peach State has quite a few options. While cities like Atlanta and Savannah get most of the attention, there are hidden gems in every corner of the state. For example, if you're into hiking, you can visit Georgia's tallest waterfall, Amicalola Falls. If you're into coastal trips, you can go to Brunswick, the "Gateway to the Golden Isles."

But northern Georgia is full of small towns and natural scenery that compete with even the most gorgeous wilderness on the East Coast. One of the best places to see the majesty of Mother Nature is in Gainesville. Also known as the "Queen City of the Mountains," Gainesville is remarkable for its greenery, accommodations, and small-town atmosphere.

Situated just over an hour northeast of Atlanta, this city should be on every traveler's must-visit list. If you love hiking, water sports, and laid-back vibes, Gainesville has it all.