Along One Of The UK's Best Coastlines Is A National Park With Fresh Seafood, Gorgeous Beaches, And Scenic Cliffs

Welcome to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the only national park in the United Kingdom that's designated mainly for its coastline. If you're hunting for puffin-topped islets bashed by endless swell, sweeping beaches that glimmer gold between the dunes and the rock-ribbed headlands, sightings of seals and porpoises in the wild, quaint fishing villages, and more clifftop walking than you can shake a Welsh cake at, you've come to the right place.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park forms a loose U-shape around Wales' western region of Pembrokeshire, running from the historical village of St Dogmaels in the north to the south coast near Amroth. Between those two points, it encompasses some spectacularly raw runs of coastline, is interspersed with beaches to suit all sorts of travelers, from families to surfers, and even creeps up into upland landscapes, like the wild, wind-blasted reaches of the myth-steeped Preseli Hills.

All that tickled your adventurous spirit? Many visitors to the Pembrokeshire Coast will come by car, driving into the depths of western Wales on the A40 road — the trip takes just a little over two hours from the arrivals hall at Cardiff Airport (CWL), Wales's main international airport. You can also travel to some places within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park by rail. Direct trains go from Swansea to the charming coastal town of Fishguard in the north of the park, for example, while other services run to the historic town of Tenby on the south coast.