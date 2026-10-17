The Best Mega-Ship Cruise Line Isn't Carnival Or Royal Caribbean

Cruise ship designs keep pushing boundaries, getting bigger each year. But despite their reputation as floating cities, not all cruise ships can be called mega ships. For the CNT award, the term was defined as ships that carry 4,000 passengers or more, plus crew. Sun Princess, for example, can carry a crew of 1,600 in addition to its 4,300-passenger load.

The next largest type of vessels are large ships, followed by mid-size and small. Each one has its advantages and disadvantages for passengers, so it helps to know what you're getting into before you book so you don't end up hating your cruise vacation. Mega ships are so large that passengers can easily forget they are even at sea. And this is by design. For example, on MSC World Asia, you can explore an open-air theme park with an over-the-water swing. Aboard Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas, you can go indoor skydiving. And aboard all mega ships, you'll find upscale dining, luxury spa facilities, and countless opportunities for entertainment day and night.

Of course, even mega ships have their pros and cons. On the bright side, you have seemingly endless entertainment, activities, and dining options — you could sail for a whole week and never eat the same thing or do the same thing twice. Plus, the sheer size of these ships creates a more stable sailing experience, so it doesn't even feel as if you've left land. On the other hand, those ships are often too large to visit some of the smaller (and often more interesting) ports of call; pools and buffet lines get unpleasantly crowded, and simple things like disembarking can turn into a hassle instead of a relaxing vacation experience.