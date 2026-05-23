A One-Of-A-Kind Open-Air Theme Park At Sea Is Launching Aboard A Cruise Ship In 2026
If you've ever wanted to go to a floating theme park, you need only wait until the end of this year before making the dream a reality. MSC Cruises is launching the MSC World Asia, a 1,092-foot-long cruise ship with an open-air theme park on its main deck, in December 2026. Called The Harbour, the theme park will offer thrill rides and family-friendly entertainment, including Europe's first over-water swing, Cliffhanger, according to an official press release. Guests will be able to fly over the ocean while riding the swing, combining thrills and scenery.
Ocean views will be ever-present for guests at The Harbour, whether they're attempting the Adventure Trail rope course or riding down the Twin Racer or U Drop waterslides. Kids will be able to run about the new playground and enjoy live daily entertainment, including the theme park's Lego Parade. The Harbour will also light up at night, keeping the fun activities going even after sunset. "On board MSC World Asia, family entertainment will reach new heights – bigger, bolder and more innovative than ever," MSC Cruises' Vice President of Entertainment Steve Leatham said in the press release. "Featuring our widest range of programs yet, alongside immersive, interactive and personalized experiences for everyone from toddlers to teens, families can expect truly extraordinary moments at sea."
MSC is one of the most budget-friendly cruise lines for 2026, but it also has a strong reputation around providing entertainment at sea, with zip lines, water parks, infinity swimming pools, and carnival rides on its earlier vessels. MSC World Asia not only lives up to this reputation but builds upon it with the Tree of Life @The Spiral. It will be the world's longest dry slide at sea, sending riders down 12 decks and across over 266 feet within seconds.
Entertainment inside and out on MSC World Asia
MSC World Asia won't rest on the laurels of its open-air theme park. It's just one of the many entertainment options comprising the cruise ship's Family Aventura District. Another is The Clubhouse, which will provide high-energy activities for both the young and old. Bumper cars, roller skating, a Lego Family Zone, live interactive games, and pop-up MasterChef at Sea Juniors contests will be some of the experiences available here. Kids of various ages can also play at Doremiland. The 10,000-square-foot space will have a Baby Club, gaming experiences for teens, and two Lego-themed rooms.
One of the most innovative experiences to be featured on MSC World Asia, per the press release, might be the MSC Luna Park Arena. It will be the first of its kind on an MSC cruise ship: a virtual arena where the floor facilitates interactive games. You'll be able to play lively game shows, including a music quiz, thanks to this digital technology. The ship will still host plenty of entertainment for adults, too. It will have over 40 bars, lounges, and cafes, including a sports bar, a live comedy venue, and a stylish Champagne bar.
MSC World Asia is one of four installments of MSC's World class of cruise ships. This includes MSC World Atlantic, MSC World Europa, and MSC World America, which has a giant slide and whirlpools with ocean views. When MSC World Asia sets sail in December, it will be cruising the Western Mediterranean. Passengers will be able to visit Barcelona, Marseille, Valletta, Naples, and other European destinations. According to Cruise Direct, you can expect to pay around $700 per person on average for a seven-night cruise. That's right on the money for what some people say is how much you should pay for a cruise in 2026.