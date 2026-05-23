A One-Of-A-Kind Open-Air Theme Park At Sea Is Launching Aboard A Cruise Ship In 2026

If you've ever wanted to go to a floating theme park, you need only wait until the end of this year before making the dream a reality. MSC Cruises is launching the MSC World Asia, a 1,092-foot-long cruise ship with an open-air theme park on its main deck, in December 2026. Called The Harbour, the theme park will offer thrill rides and family-friendly entertainment, including Europe's first over-water swing, Cliffhanger, according to an official press release. Guests will be able to fly over the ocean while riding the swing, combining thrills and scenery.

Ocean views will be ever-present for guests at The Harbour, whether they're attempting the Adventure Trail rope course or riding down the Twin Racer or U Drop waterslides. Kids will be able to run about the new playground and enjoy live daily entertainment, including the theme park's Lego Parade. The Harbour will also light up at night, keeping the fun activities going even after sunset. "On board MSC World Asia, family entertainment will reach new heights – bigger, bolder and more innovative than ever," MSC Cruises' Vice President of Entertainment Steve Leatham said in the press release. "Featuring our widest range of programs yet, alongside immersive, interactive and personalized experiences for everyone from toddlers to teens, families can expect truly extraordinary moments at sea."

MSC is one of the most budget-friendly cruise lines for 2026, but it also has a strong reputation around providing entertainment at sea, with zip lines, water parks, infinity swimming pools, and carnival rides on its earlier vessels. MSC World Asia not only lives up to this reputation but builds upon it with the Tree of Life @The Spiral. It will be the world's longest dry slide at sea, sending riders down 12 decks and across over 266 feet within seconds.