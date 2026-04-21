5 Things You Could Do On An A Cruise Ship Years Ago But Can't Anymore

While the first cruise ship, the Prinzessin Victoria Luise, was launched in 1900, it wasn't until the 1960s that leisure travel on ships began emerging as a new way to take a vacation. For centuries, ships provided the only way to travel between countries, and it was nothing more than a means of transportation. The thought that people might spend days at a time on a ship merely for the enjoyment was a novel concept. But as air travel became faster, safer, and more affordable, it gradually replaced ocean travel as the preferred mode of transportation. Thus, the act of "cruising" as a leisure activity was born.

Today, passengers can choose from over 300 cruise ships and analysts predict 21.7 million Americans will travel on a cruise ship in 2026. While several once-thriving cruise lines may no longer exist, the cruising industry on a whole isn't going anywhere. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said of a few once-popular onboard activities. While many of the shipboard traditions of yesteryear remain, such as formal nights and champagne toasts at sail-away, several once-common shipboard practices have been discontinued, mainly due to environmental or safety concerns. Here, we'll look at a few activities that are no longer permitted onboard, and examine some of the possible reasons why.