Wales' Coastal Gem Between Swansea And Bristol Is A Fishing Paradise With Gorgeous Beaches, Cliffs, And Trails
The Welsh coast is a spread of limestone cliffs and paths bridging windswept dunes to castle ruins. Though bigger cities like Swansea and Cardiff sit on the coast, there's a more peaceful stretch close by lapped by the Bristol Channel, within reach of several hubs while maintaining a character shaped by sleepy villages. The Vale of Glamorgan is one of Wales' pretty coastal counties, bordering Cardiff and an hour by car, give or take, from both Swansea and Bristol on either side. It's fringed with shore marks, where anglers cast into the channel's waters to reel in flounder, bass, and more. Running atop its rugged clifftops, visitors can follow the signposted Wales Coast Path, or descend to the wide expanses of pebble and sand on the Glamorgan Heritage Coast during low tide.
The Vale of Glamorgan is a whole county, which, despite being just west of Cardiff, is mostly open countryside with small towns separated by stretches of farmland. Barry, the county's largest town, had just over 58,000 residents as of 2024, accounting for nearly half of the entire county's population. Barry sits on the coast about a 10-minute drive from the Cardiff Airport (CWL).
Other notable towns in the Vale are waterfront spots, too — there's Penarth with its Art Deco seafront, or the historic little lanes of Llantwit Major, both serving as potential bases for a weekend trip in the naturally idyllic country full of charming towns. Threading between these towns are secluded beaches and rural walking routes that take in some of Wale's finest scenery of rocky headlands and broad sandy beaches.
Fossil hunting and fishing on Wales' south coast
The Vale of Glamorgan's shores shift between sweeps of sand and pebbly coves, backed by towering cliffsides. Several of its beaches have earned Seaside Awards for their water quality and facilities. One is Whitmore Bay Beach on Barry Island, where a curve of sand meets the Barry seafront lined with cafes, beach huts, and amusements like adventure golf. Several reviewers affirmed that Whitmore Bay is a family crowd-pleaser. "What an amazing place for the whole family. Lots of things to do for people of all ages," a Google Maps reviewer wrote.
For a wilder setting, drive about 40 minutes west to Dunraven Bay (also called Southerndown Beach), which sits on the Glamorgan Heritage Coast and was named one of the top 50 U.K. beaches in 2025 by The Times (via South Wales Argus). At low tide, the bay reveals the sandy beach and rock pools to explore. Massive cliffs back the sand, and geology enthusiasts will be happy to find that the cliffs are packed with fossils spanning millions of years. Apart from swimming, fossil hunting is a fruitful activity here, with a guide and fossil examples near the lifeguard station.
Along the Vale's coast, you might spot anglers perched on rocky platforms or setting up beside river mouths. These fishing spots are called shore marks, known locations where features like ledges and ditches create promising fishing conditions. Where's the Fish? lists over 30 shore marks around the Vale of Glamorgan and highlights the county's environmental variety. A popular, mixed-ground mark is Llantwit Major Beach, where anglers target bass, rays, cod, and dogfish around its gullies. At Ogmore-by-Sea, you can cast into the estuary of the River Ogmore for species like salmon, flounder, and sea trout.
Clifftop walks and woodland trails in the Vale of Glamorgan
The entirety of Wales' coastline is surrounded by walking paths, following a route called the Wales Coast Path. In the Vale of Glamorgan, the Coast Path showcases some of the county's awe-worthy scenery. It meanders along the crumbling, stratified cliffs of Nash Point, where seabirds wheel around the ledges and caves open beneath. If you start in Llantwit Major, it's about a 3-mile hike from the town to Nash Point. Along the way, you'll pass the imposing walls of the 12th-century St. Donat's Castle and the white beacon of Nash Point Lighthouse. Those based in Barry might consider hiking the 3-mile segment from Porthkerry Country Park (at Barry's western edge) to Cold Knap. On this route you pass beneath a Victorian railway viaduct, then cross a pebble beach and cliffs to reach a lookout over the Bristol Channel.
More paths await inland if you're looking to get a change from the seaside scenery. Stick around Porthkerry Country Park to hike among its 220 acres of wooded valleys and meadows, with nature trails weaving around the viaduct arches. "A perfect place for the whole family or a peaceful walk on your own. There are plenty of trails, a beautiful forest, little streams, a cafe with ice cream," a Google Maps reviewer raved. Meanwhile, Cosmeston Lakes Country Park near Penarth has paths around two large lakes, through woods and scrubland. Three walking routes ranging from 1.25 to 2.5 miles crisscross the park, while it also contains a reconstructed medieval village you can take a historic detour through. This park is under a 30-minute drive from Cardiff, making it a feasible day trip for some hiking during a stay in one of Europe's most affordable, underrated capital cities.