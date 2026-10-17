The 5 Best Day Trips From Blackpool For Coastal English Adventures

Blackpool has been one of the U.K.'s top seaside resort destinations since at least the 19th century. With plenty of beaches, attractions, and family-friendly amusements, Blackpool is arguably the U.K. equivalent of Coney Island, but while this status is great for families and fun-seekers, others looking for a quieter and more intimate tour of England's northern coastline may want to explore elsewhere. The good news is that Blackpool's theme park spectacles and heavy tourism scene are close to several excellent coastal destinations that offer much more low-key, immersive experiences of the British coast.

The coastal region in and around Blackpool lies along a scenic stretch of land known as the Fylde Coast in Lancashire, and the surrounding area is packed with beachside hamlets, larger port cities, and public parks along the seashore, all reachable on a short trip from Blackpool by car or public transportation. Beachgoers and sea lovers can travel along the coast from Blackpool in either direction and quickly find a gorgeous seaside spot to explore away from Blackpool's tourist scene. For this list, we looked at destinations along the coastline within an hour or two of Blackpool, offering a compelling mix of beautiful scenery and fun activities that visitors can enjoy in a single day. Based on these criteria, these five destinations are ideal for exploring England's northern coastline and its underrated cultural heritage on a Blackpool day trip.