The 5 Best Day Trips From Blackpool For Coastal English Adventures
Blackpool has been one of the U.K.'s top seaside resort destinations since at least the 19th century. With plenty of beaches, attractions, and family-friendly amusements, Blackpool is arguably the U.K. equivalent of Coney Island, but while this status is great for families and fun-seekers, others looking for a quieter and more intimate tour of England's northern coastline may want to explore elsewhere. The good news is that Blackpool's theme park spectacles and heavy tourism scene are close to several excellent coastal destinations that offer much more low-key, immersive experiences of the British coast.
The coastal region in and around Blackpool lies along a scenic stretch of land known as the Fylde Coast in Lancashire, and the surrounding area is packed with beachside hamlets, larger port cities, and public parks along the seashore, all reachable on a short trip from Blackpool by car or public transportation. Beachgoers and sea lovers can travel along the coast from Blackpool in either direction and quickly find a gorgeous seaside spot to explore away from Blackpool's tourist scene. For this list, we looked at destinations along the coastline within an hour or two of Blackpool, offering a compelling mix of beautiful scenery and fun activities that visitors can enjoy in a single day. Based on these criteria, these five destinations are ideal for exploring England's northern coastline and its underrated cultural heritage on a Blackpool day trip.
Lytham St Anne's
Technically speaking, Lytham and St Anne's are two separate towns sitting side by side along the coast, just a few miles south of Blackpool. Of the two, Lytham includes the grassy coastal areas next to the main beach and its prominent windmill, while St Anne's is more of a traditional seaside resort, with the community's unmissable beach pier serving as a landmark along the waterfront. Together, Lytham and St Anne's offer a quieter, laid-back, and stylish vibe that contrasts with Blackpool's boisterous vacation scene.
With both coastal views and traditional English village charms, St Anne's offers ideal family-friendly fun. The town's pier is a masterpiece of Victorian-era splendor, fostering a quiet, intimate seaside vibe (while still having a few fun arcade games and activities for a little extra entertainment). St Anne's also features a historic bandstand and the beautiful North Promenade Gardens, which will transport you back to a bygone era, and all framed against St Anne's exceptional sandy beach and colorful beach huts.
Neighboring Lytham lies along a grassier beachfront, without St Anne's seaside architecture. However, a walk down the lush Lytham Green provides a tranquil escape from Blackpool's sights and sounds. The Lytham Windmill is a distinctive landmark against the town's coastal greenery, and even includes an attached local history museum. At the southern end of Lytham Green is the lovely Ribble Estuary, where large populations of seabirds will delight birdwatchers.
Fleetwood
The name "Fleetwood" may pique the interest of classic rock fans, but this serene coastal community is much quieter than a rock concert. Not that Fleetwood is boring, of course. Lying along a historically rich area of Lancashire's Fylde Coast, Fleetwood offers sea views, fresh seafood, and award-winning beaches just 7 miles north of Blackpool (or less than an hour on the convenient Blackpool Tram).
Fleetwood draws from Lancashire's long maritime history, with much of the town's original status as a prominent fishing hub still visible in its culture and attractions. Fleetwood sits at the very northern end of the Fylde Coast, with spectacular views of both the Irish Sea and the breathtaking Cumbrian coastline to the north. In fact, some of the best seaside views anywhere on the Fylde Coast are found at Fleetwood's Rossall Point Tower, a 42-foot beachfront observation tower with 360-degree views of the coastline, the inland landscape, and the surrounding town.
Fleetwood's seafront includes both relaxing beaches and the Rossall Point Seafront promenade. Its Marine Beach is among the best traditional recreational beaches in the Blackpool area, with a long, sandy stretch of coastline bracketed on one side by the vast Irish Sea, and on the other by the town's multicolored beach huts. Among its many accolades, Marine Beach won a 2025 Seaside Award from the Keep Britain Tidy environmental charity, recognizing its high standards of cleanliness and safety. Next to the beach is Fleetwood's Marine Hall event space and attached public gardens. The Fleetwood Market is an authentic 19th-century market house where visitors can buy fresh produce and handmade crafts. History enthusiasts can also visit the Fleetwood Museum, housed in the town's original Customs House, for fun and educational exhibits on the town's history.
Morecambe
North along the Irish Sea from Blackpool's Fylde Coast is the equally scenic Morecambe Bay and its namesake seaside town. Just 50 minutes from Blackpool by car, Morecambe offers seaside views and tasty dining on a quieter stretch of the English coastline. The wider Morecambe Bay area is all alluring beaches, salt marshes, forests, farmland, and villages, a tranquil escape just north of Blackpool's bright lights.
Visitors seeking a break from those lights have plenty of space to enjoy a quiet walk along Morecambe's seaside promenade, historic architecture, and marvelous green spaces. Not that Morecambe lacks a fun spark. The town actually gave its name to Eric Morecambe, a beloved British comedian born here whose statue still entertains guests near the beach. Morecambe lives up to the creative spirit of its patron comedian with public art (including eye-catching murals decorating the town's businesses and seabird sculptures courtesy of the local TERN Project) and live entertainment at the Victorian-era Morecambe Winter Gardens theater.
Morecambe Beach is a choice spot for a seaside stroll along the Morecambe Promenade and the harbor-side Stone Jetty — famous for its sculptures and sunset views. Morecambe's history is on display at the Morecambe Heritage Centre, where visitors can see exhibits on local archaeology, architecture, and culture. Nature lovers can explore the ecological riches of Morecambe Bay on immersive nature and wildlife tours with local groups like NaturesGems. And foodies will enjoy Morecambe's maritime culinary heritage at one of its many seafood joints, especially the award-winning Morecambe Bay Chowder Co. and its solar-powered "chowder tricycle."
Arnside and Silverdale National Landscape
The Arnside and Silverdale National Landscape is the perfect day trip from Blackpool to escape the Fylde Coast's tourism scene and experience England's coastal beauty firsthand. Arnside and Silverdale is one of England's smallest National Landscapes, but it has a strong claim to being one of the most beautiful. This ravishing collection of coastal environments sits on the coast of Morecambe Bay, with views towards the world-famous beauty of the Lake District, about an hour's drive north of Blackpool. The area's coastal landscape features picturesque meadows, forests, and wetlands strung along dramatic limestone formations on the rocky shore. As a highlight of England's biodiversity, the Arnside and Silverdale National Landscape protects essential habitats for native plants and animals.
As a premier outdoor destination within convenient distance of Blackpool, the Arnside and Silverdale National Landscape is perfect for day-long hiking trips and coastal walks. However, the area is also rich in British history, including lingering signs of human cultivation dating back to the Bronze Age. The name "Arnside and Silverdale" comes from the two villages that serve as the main hubs for exploring the region. Silverdale Village features distinctive stone buildings and a few charming seaside pubs and cafes, all intermingling with the park's preserved flora. Arnside has a lively village center with a larger offering of restaurants, shops, and historic sites. Both villages have excellent scenic walking tours of the Arnside and Silverdale coastline and unforgettable views of the coastal countryside that seems light-years away from Blackpool, despite being just an hour north.
Southport
The town of Southport is arguably Blackpool's main rival among England's northwestern coastal towns. Located just 35 miles from Blackpool, yet separated from it by the Ribble Estuary, Southport is the seaside gem of neighboring Merseyside and a quieter preserve of history and coastal views when compared to Blackpool. Southport will not disappoint British history aficionados. With origins dating to the 18th century and beyond, Southport retains Victorian and early 20th-century landmarks, including its historic parks and gardens. Visitors can stroll along green spaces like Hesketh Park and the Churchtown Botanic Gardens, and unique landmarks like the town's Victorian Turkish Baths, which closed in 1978.
Southport is much more than walking, however. The town's list of activities includes everything from outdoor spaces to family-friendly amusement parks. Southport's seaside Adventure Coast has a terrific collection of rides, games and attractions for all ages — with no entry fee (but additional charges for the attractions). Southport Pier is the second-longest pleasure pier in the U.K., and highlights the town's shoreline with a striking, antique design dating back to the 1860s. Though the pier is currently closed, it still provides a memorable visual against the lovely Southport coast.
Southport also has plenty for museum lovers, like the multi-purpose Atkinson (which includes an art gallery, an Egyptology museum, a local history museum, a theater, and a studio space) and the one-of-a-kind novelty that is the British Lawnmower Museum. Southport's beach scene is equally strong. The 22 miles of coastline around Southport includes both nature preserves and public swimming beaches. Southport Beach itself is wonderful for birdwatching. Nearby beaches offer additional quirks for Blackpool travelers, such as the photogenic dunes of Formby Beach, the extreme kiting at Ainsdale Beach, and Antony Gormley's famous "Another Place" installation on Crosby Beach.