Tucked Next To Edinburgh Is An Ex-Mining Village With Historic Charm, Mine Tours, And Tasty Eats

Getting off the beaten path is one of the best things you can do in Scotland, and you can see why with a visit to Newtongrange. While the Lady Victoria Colliery ceased operations in 1981, in terms of architecture, Newtongrange remains much the same as it did when the town relied on coal to fuel its economy. One such structure is the Lothianbridge Viaduct, an impressive 19th-century railway section that has 23 towering arches. Newtongrange Church is another historic building. Completed in 1942, the structure stands out with its flying buttresses and crowstepped bell tower.

For the real star of the show, head over to the National Mining Museum, which is housed in the original Lady Victoria Colliery. A ticket to the museum grants you access to its collections, which include over 100,000 artifacts, such as tools, pictures, workwear, and domestic items. For a tactile experience, visit the museum's Green Zone, where you'll find a world of hands-on experiences. The Play Park offers weather and biodiversity activities, while you can pretend to be an energy and technology innovator at the Energy Lab. At the Interactive Hub, you can face a series of engineering challenges.

You can also take a tour of the colliery itself. It is considered to be one of the best-preserved collieries in Europe, and it's easy to see why. First, you'll be treated to various educational plaques, along with models of the workers who had to carry the coal on their backs up steep ladders. Then you'll see the original beam engine, piping, and a locomotive that was used to shuttle the coal to the processing center. Fittingly, the train was also coal-powered and still has a tender and coal box to prove it.