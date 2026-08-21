Between Edinburgh And Glasgow Is Scotland's Ex-Mining Town With Vibrant Culture, Lovely Parks, And Fun Shops
Edinburgh and Glasgow are home to many of Scotland's most popular attractions. However, the country also boasts a plethora of lesser-known places worth discovering. Whitburn is one of them. Located in West Lothian, roughly 25 miles from the country's two biggest cities, this quaint town of nearly 12,000 residents developed as a thriving coal-mining town at the turn of the 20th century. But by the 1970s, most of the area's major mines had closed.
With the decline of the area's key industry, Whitburn faced the challenge of reinventing itself. A 10-year regeneration plan, launched in 2017 and running through 2027, has paved the way for the area's rebirth. Notable initiatives include the redevelopment of more than 600 hectares of a former colliery site with more than 750 new homes completed alongside green spaces, shops, and restaurants.
The town also hosts several notable cultural events, such as Whitburn Civic Week, ending with the town's Gala Day. For decades, it has been taking place at the end of June and features lively parades, fairground rides, live music, and the eagerly awaited fireworks show in King George V Park. One of the town's longest-standing institutions, however, is the Whitburn Band, founded in the 1870s, when brass bands were an integral part of life in local mining communities. The band has not only weathered the disappearance of the town's traditional industries but, over the past 70 years, has won numerous national and international competitions.
Exploring Whitburn's outdoors
Whitburn offers a great starting point for exploring West Lothian's picturesque woodlands. Just a five-minute drive from the town center, not far from Bathgate, another unsung town with fun shops and scenic hikes, is the 168-acre Polkemmet Country Park, part of the historic estate owned by the aristocratic Baillie family. While the original mansion was torn down about 60 years ago, the estate still features an early-20th-century mausoleum, a well-preserved Polkemmet Colliery steam locomotive, and miles of wooded and riverfront trails.
The park, crossed along its entire length by the 28-mile-long River Almond, is a haven for outdoor activities. Some 4 miles of marked walking trails follow two easy circular routes, both taking a little over an hour to complete. Another highlight is the Scottish Owl Centre, home to one of the world's largest owl collections. There are about 150 of these fascinating birds of prey, belonging to more than 50 species. The park also features a playground, picnic areas, and even a nine-hole golf course.
The Blawhorn Moss National Nature Reserve is one of the last surviving raised peat bogs in central Scotland. The waterlogged wetland has developed over more than 8,000 years and is now home to a range of specialized flora and fauna, from dragonflies and damselflies to the carnivorous sundew. The reserve is located just about a 20-minute drive west of Whitburn (at the time of writing, access to some parts of the reserve may be restricted due to restoration work). Back in the city, there are also several smaller parks and playgrounds for families to explore, including the 16-acre King George V Park, Dixon Road Playground, and the play area at Blaeberryhill Park.
Where to shop and what to see on Whitburn's Main Street
The shopping scene in Whitburn won't rival Edinburgh's Royal Mile, one of Europe's best sightseeing walks, nor match the energy of Glasgow, often described as one of Scotland's most underrated destinations. However, you can still find some interesting family-owned shops, cafes, and boutiques along Main Street. Mia's Cards & Gifts offers a wide selection of cards, colorful balloons, and small gifts. Majka Polish Store stocks a plethora of Central and Eastern European products, including baked goods, produce, and smoked sausages, while Red Head Man Records specializes in new and used vinyl, CDs, and memorabilia.
If it's time for a bite to eat or a pick-me-up, Casa Amiga has become a popular local spot, with more than 800 Google Maps reviews and a 4.7-star rating. As the name might suggest, this cozy cafe brings the traditional flavors of Portuguese cuisine to Scotland. For tea (or perhaps a cocktail), try the 108 Bar & Restaurant at the Hilcroft Hotel, ranked the No. 2 restaurant on Tripadvisor.
While on Main Street, you might spot a distinctive stone building: It is the former Baillie Public Institute, dating back to the early 1830s. After being purchased by a member of the Baillie family of Polkemmet, it has served various purposes over the past two centuries and is now part of the Whitburn Partnership Centre, a community hub providing a range of local services and facilities.