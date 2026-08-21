Between Edinburgh And Glasgow Is Scotland's Ex-Mining Town With Vibrant Culture, Lovely Parks, And Fun Shops

Edinburgh and Glasgow are home to many of Scotland's most popular attractions. However, the country also boasts a plethora of lesser-known places worth discovering. Whitburn is one of them. Located in West Lothian, roughly 25 miles from the country's two biggest cities, this quaint town of nearly 12,000 residents developed as a thriving coal-mining town at the turn of the 20th century. But by the 1970s, most of the area's major mines had closed.

With the decline of the area's key industry, Whitburn faced the challenge of reinventing itself. A 10-year regeneration plan, launched in 2017 and running through 2027, has paved the way for the area's rebirth. Notable initiatives include the redevelopment of more than 600 hectares of a former colliery site with more than 750 new homes completed alongside green spaces, shops, and restaurants.

The town also hosts several notable cultural events, such as Whitburn Civic Week, ending with the town's Gala Day. For decades, it has been taking place at the end of June and features lively parades, fairground rides, live music, and the eagerly awaited fireworks show in King George V Park. One of the town's longest-standing institutions, however, is the Whitburn Band, founded in the 1870s, when brass bands were an integral part of life in local mining communities. The band has not only weathered the disappearance of the town's traditional industries but, over the past 70 years, has won numerous national and international competitions.