Inside A National Park Is France's Alpine Gem Commune With Mountain Beauty, Trails, And Fairytale Charm
In France, there are quaint alpine towns, and then there are places that steal your heart and induce gasps. The small commune of Tende is one of them. Prepare to be stunned the first time you see it. Buildings cascade down a steep ridge some 2,600 feet up in the southern Alps, rolling down the Roya Valley under the gaze of rugged summits that stretch above gurgling rivers and thick stands of pine forest. It's a real looker.
And, as if that's not enough to get you booking your tickets, the village is wedged deep inside Mercantour National Park, which places glistening lakes, untouched alpine valleys, and epic hiking right on Tende's doorstep. Of course, you'll have to peel yourself away from the enchanting heart of little Tende itself to get on the trails. This can be harder than you think, too, since it's a township of enchanting lanes, squares, chapels, and churches, where traditional architecture still reigns supreme, and bistros serve both Savoie cheese and Italian pizza.
Ready to get exploring? Bordering northwest Italy, Tende's high place amid the mountains means it's not the easiest spot to reach, but it's also not impossible to get here. In fact, there are once-daily direct train links to the village from the sunny haven of Nice on the French Riviera. You can also drive right up to the commune in under two hours from the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport (NCE), which has connections to multiple cities across Europe and destinations in the Middle East and North America.
Get lost in the lovely labyrinth that is Tende
Before the pull of the peaks around Tende gets too strong to resist, take some time to appreciate the sheer beauty of the commune. It's a symphony of age-old, high-alpine architecture, largely crafted from a deep green schist stone mined from the surrounding region. To explore the township, delve into the web of alleys, tunnels, and small side streets that creep up the hillside, where sudden views of the open valley beyond pop up between the buildings.
While adventuring, you're likely to happen upon pretty points of interest, like the Collegiate Church Notre-Dame de l'Assomption, an almost 500-year-old Baroque masterwork that was gilded by artisans from Genoa in Italy. Or, you'll come across the highly-rated Musée des Merveilles, which chronicles the millennia of history that's been uncovered in a nearby valley across exhibits that include Neolithic weaponry and rock engravings.
It's also worth pointing out that Tende is not your typical French escape. Wandering around, you'll get whiffs of Italy on every corner. The scent of wood-fired pizza wafts from the cozy La Margueria restaurant, while the Romanesque Saint-Sauveur chapel looms over the village. Truth is, Tende is an amalgam of the Latin and the Francophile — it was actually a part of Italy until as recently as 1947, and the Italian border is just within 5 miles to the north and east of the commune's center. So, kick-back, savor the street scene, grab a cappuccino, and taste a bit of that La Dolce Vita (à la française).
The Maison du Parc National du Mercantour awaits on the doorstep of Tende
Tende is nestled in the eastern reaches of France's Mercantour National Park, home to the Maison du Parc National du Mercantour, an official visitor center and good starting point for hikers looking to plan their adventures and learn about the local wildlife before setting off. Given the location, the township serves as a prime gateway to some of the reserve's most striking wonders.
Chief among them is the Vallée des Merveilles, which opens west of Tende. The name means "Valley of Wonders," and it really does live up to the moniker. Not only is the whole area lorded over by the 9,400-foot-high outline of sacred Mount Bego, but, just like the gorgeous valley of Valcamonica over in Italy, it's home to some of Europe's most incredible prehistoric relics. There are thousands of petroglyphs and rock engravings, some thought to date back 4,500 years!
There's ample hiking to be done, too. One long, over 13-mile odyssey can take you right through the middle of the Valley of Wonders, skirting glistening lakes and roaring rivers as it whisks you up to the rock carvings the area is so famed for. Those with even more time (and even more appetite for adventure) can head out on a four-day expedition through the same valley. This promises to be a far quieter alternative to other French long-distance hikes, such as the ever-popular and breathtaking Tour du Mont Blanc. Yep, this one offers encounters with wild chamois and visions of high-up orchid meadows, finishing up neatly back in the charming center of Tende itself.