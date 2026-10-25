Inside A National Park Is France's Alpine Gem Commune With Mountain Beauty, Trails, And Fairytale Charm

In France, there are quaint alpine towns, and then there are places that steal your heart and induce gasps. The small commune of Tende is one of them. Prepare to be stunned the first time you see it. Buildings cascade down a steep ridge some 2,600 feet up in the southern Alps, rolling down the Roya Valley under the gaze of rugged summits that stretch above gurgling rivers and thick stands of pine forest. It's a real looker.

And, as if that's not enough to get you booking your tickets, the village is wedged deep inside Mercantour National Park, which places glistening lakes, untouched alpine valleys, and epic hiking right on Tende's doorstep. Of course, you'll have to peel yourself away from the enchanting heart of little Tende itself to get on the trails. This can be harder than you think, too, since it's a township of enchanting lanes, squares, chapels, and churches, where traditional architecture still reigns supreme, and bistros serve both Savoie cheese and Italian pizza.

Ready to get exploring? Bordering northwest Italy, Tende's high place amid the mountains means it's not the easiest spot to reach, but it's also not impossible to get here. In fact, there are once-daily direct train links to the village from the sunny haven of Nice on the French Riviera. You can also drive right up to the commune in under two hours from the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport (NCE), which has connections to multiple cities across Europe and destinations in the Middle East and North America.