France's 'Winter Resort City Of The Riviera' Is A Sunny Haven Situated Between Sea And Mountains

The slim labyrinthine pathways of Vieux Nice (the city's Old Town) conceal an array of delis, indulgent brasseries, unique boutiques, and elegant bars. Remaining largely unchanged throughout history, the amber walls of the narrow walkways are lined by historic homes and churches, opening out into sprawling markets and airy squares. Roam through the alleys to view the opulent Opera House, baroque-style churches, and the main market, Cours Saleya. Watch people bustle through a maze of fresh-cut flowers, fruit stalls, and unique antiques as you sip an aperitif in one of the overlooking venues or peruse fragrant produce with the locals.

While the winter climate might not warrant a day spent soaking in the sun, Nice's beaches are best enjoyed from the promenade. Join the cyclists, skaters, and scooters zipping down the Promenade des Anglais, which wraps around the 2.5-mile stretch of the Baie des Anges. Alternatively, catch the best views of the city by climbing the stone steps to Colline du Château, an ancient outcrop where you can see the glistening bay, the snow-capped Alps, and the green Provençal hills.

Many travelers opt to pair their Nice vacation with a trip to Monaco, Europe's second-smallest country and an underrated Mediterranean slice of coastal paradise. A quick 30 minutes on a coastal train will carry you to the ultra-luxury enclave, where the average resident is worth more than $10 million.