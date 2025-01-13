France's 'Winter Resort City Of The Riviera' Is A Sunny Haven Situated Between Sea And Mountains
Between the dense snows that douse the Alps and the brisk winter winds of the open sea, the French Riviera's principal city of Nice doesn't succumb to the extreme cold like its European neighbors. While sporty travelers spring for a ski pass in Andorra to Europe's iconic resorts and explorers seeking cozy cold-weather charm flock to fairytale Swiss villages that transform into winter wonderlands, sun-seekers should set their sights south to France's Mediterranean coast. Since the mid-18th century, Europe's aristocratic elite have fled to Nice in droves. The city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, deemed the "Winter Resort Town of the Riviera." Grandiose homes on the shorefront showcase art deco, baroque, and belle époque facades.
Retaining an average temperature of 55 degrees Fahrenheit even through the coldest stretch of winter, Nice's off-season is a sunny option tucked into the eastern corner of the Côte d'Azur. Attracting an average of 5 million visitors per year, you can avoid the summer tourist throngs by planning a winter on the Mediterranean instead. The city is accessible from other major European cities, making it an easy one-stop hop away from most American hubs. It's also only a scenic three-hour train ride away from Marseille, France's second-most populated city.
What to do on a winter trip to the Nice and the French Riviera
The slim labyrinthine pathways of Vieux Nice (the city's Old Town) conceal an array of delis, indulgent brasseries, unique boutiques, and elegant bars. Remaining largely unchanged throughout history, the amber walls of the narrow walkways are lined by historic homes and churches, opening out into sprawling markets and airy squares. Roam through the alleys to view the opulent Opera House, baroque-style churches, and the main market, Cours Saleya. Watch people bustle through a maze of fresh-cut flowers, fruit stalls, and unique antiques as you sip an aperitif in one of the overlooking venues or peruse fragrant produce with the locals.
While the winter climate might not warrant a day spent soaking in the sun, Nice's beaches are best enjoyed from the promenade. Join the cyclists, skaters, and scooters zipping down the Promenade des Anglais, which wraps around the 2.5-mile stretch of the Baie des Anges. Alternatively, catch the best views of the city by climbing the stone steps to Colline du Château, an ancient outcrop where you can see the glistening bay, the snow-capped Alps, and the green Provençal hills.
Many travelers opt to pair their Nice vacation with a trip to Monaco, Europe's second-smallest country and an underrated Mediterranean slice of coastal paradise. A quick 30 minutes on a coastal train will carry you to the ultra-luxury enclave, where the average resident is worth more than $10 million.
Wine and dine your way through Nice
Fiercely proud and protective of their cuisine, the French go to great lengths to impress their guests. Lacing the flavors of the sea with the plentiful grazing land of Provence, Nice's signature dishes are made up of hearty and healthy Mediterranean classics. They're often paired with aperitifs, tasty libations enjoyed at any time of day.
Spilling out into the cobblestone squares, al fresco diners perch on tables in the Old Town's Lu Fran Calin to enjoy the winter weather. The clatter of cutlery is punctuated with the chimes of the Cathédrale Sainte-Réparate as diners dive into bowls of rich beef stew and pick over platters of cold cut meats. Away from Vieux Nice's alleyways, patrons sit portside at Les Agitateurs. Characterized by contemporary takes on French classics, the small restaurant's creative cuisine earned it a Michelin star. To take in truly exceptional views, choose a table at Les Bains du Castel, a restaurant etched into the cliff edge. Get the vintage brasserie experience on the stones of La Place Garibaldi, where a century's worth of seafood lovers have enjoyed Café de Turin's massive trays of fresh oysters.
Diners often opt to pair their light Mediterranean delicacies with a glass of the chilled rosé popular in Provence wineries. More frequently, you'll see locals enjoying an aperitif spiked by a classic liqueur, like Ricard, or an artisanal blend incorporating local botanicals, like Pastis de Nice.