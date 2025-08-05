The Gorgeous Italian Valley Filled With Hikes And Ancient Rock Art That Carves Through The Alps

Sometimes it can seem like every turn you take in the Italian Alps brings you into another Shangri-La of snow-capped summits and alpine pastures. From the breathtaking mountain roads of Passo Gardena to the utterly incredible Aosta Valley on the verge of the Matterhorn, it's a land tailor-made for travel brochures and screensavers. Another such paradise awaits in the wild and wonderful Valcamonica, a gap in the Alps that's likely to have you gasping with awe.

Stretching a touch over 60 miles, the Valcamonica is legendary for its ancient rock art, some of which dates back a whopping 8,000 years. But there's more: the area also flaunts alluring medieval hill villages, soothing hot springs, and an abundance of fantastic hiking trails. It's got something for a whole host of travelers, from the dedicated history buff right up to the hardcore trekker.

Unlike some other quarters of the Alps, such as the remote and pristine Seealpsee in Switzerland, for example, the Valcamonica is easily accessible. Bergamo's busy international air hub at Orio al Serio is about an hour away by car, a scenic drive through the low foothills of the Alps. There are also direct trains heading through the valley, from the city of Brescia all the way to Edolo at it's northernmost end.