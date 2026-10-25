Outside Blackpool Is A Scenic Nature Reserve With Wetland Trails, Wildlife, And Coastal Views

Depending on who you ask, Blackpool, England is either a fun escape for family-friendly seaside entertainment or an overrated tourist trap sullying the British coastline. But Blackpool, whether you love it or hate it, does lie along said British coastline, specifically an otherwise lovely stretch of the Lancashire shores known as the Fylde Coast. This places Blackpool well within reach of some of the United Kingdom's most beautiful coastal ecosystems and nature hikes, often within minutes of Blackpool's bustling entertainment options.

A perfect example is the serene Ribble Estuary National Nature Reserve. Being a mere 7 mile drive south of Blackpool, the Ribble Estuary is an unmissable stop for visitors looking to escape back into nature, and its remarkable confluence of sea and river forms one of the region's best nature preserves. While travelers in search of uncrowded English coastal destinations may think they have to seek out environments like the underrated and infrequently-visited Exmoor National Park, the Ribble Estuary is proof that amazing preserves can be hiding right next to major resort towns.

The Ribble Estuary's complex marine ecosystem makes it a critical habitat for many wildlife species, including a wide range of birds. This ecological significance has led to much of the estuary being established as an official nature reserve, thus keeping it safe from encroaching development within the Blackpool area. As a result, the Ribble Estuary is excellent for scenic nature hikes and wildlife viewing. The estuary's relaxing trails offer a much-needed contrast to the bright and loud thrills of Blackpool. Similarly, the Ribble Estuary offers unimpeded views of the British coastline and the small, charming, historically rich villages found there.