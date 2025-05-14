One Of The UK's Least Visited National Parks Is An Underrated Coastal Sprawl Of Wildflower Fields And Ponies

As the morning mist lifts, the sun's rays reveal a bright purple spread of heather stretching for miles. Before your eyes can take in the beauty at your feet, you smell the mix of fragrances in the air — wildflowers, moss, and the gentle sea breeze. Visit Exmoor National Park during the day and you'll witness a spectacular blend of moorland, roaming wildlife, and unspoilt cliffs plummeting in a dark-blue sea. But the park's appeal is just as strong when you visit at night. In fact, it was the first location to be designated a European Dark Sky Reserve in 2011 –a real treat for those who want to experience the magic of gazing at the milky way and, in recent years, seeing the iridescent display of Northern Lights.

Big crowds are unlikely to spoil the park's 24-hour appeal, as Exmoor National Park is — quite surprisingly — one of the UK's least visited national parks. Nestled between South Somerset and North Devon, the park combines the best features of these two mesmerizing counties, from hawthorn bushes and upland valleys to windswept coastal spreads.

Exeter is the nearest city granting easy access to the park. If you want to make the most of its surroundings, a visit to one of the world's largest glasshouses – only 30 minutes away — will reward you with dozens of acres of lush flora to whet your appetite. Departing from Exeter, a pleasant 90-minute drive through verdant valleys and river views will deliver you right to the coastal entrance of Exmoor National Park, in Combe Martin.