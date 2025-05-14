One Of The UK's Least Visited National Parks Is An Underrated Coastal Sprawl Of Wildflower Fields And Ponies
As the morning mist lifts, the sun's rays reveal a bright purple spread of heather stretching for miles. Before your eyes can take in the beauty at your feet, you smell the mix of fragrances in the air — wildflowers, moss, and the gentle sea breeze. Visit Exmoor National Park during the day and you'll witness a spectacular blend of moorland, roaming wildlife, and unspoilt cliffs plummeting in a dark-blue sea. But the park's appeal is just as strong when you visit at night. In fact, it was the first location to be designated a European Dark Sky Reserve in 2011 –a real treat for those who want to experience the magic of gazing at the milky way and, in recent years, seeing the iridescent display of Northern Lights.
Big crowds are unlikely to spoil the park's 24-hour appeal, as Exmoor National Park is — quite surprisingly — one of the UK's least visited national parks. Nestled between South Somerset and North Devon, the park combines the best features of these two mesmerizing counties, from hawthorn bushes and upland valleys to windswept coastal spreads.
Exeter is the nearest city granting easy access to the park. If you want to make the most of its surroundings, a visit to one of the world's largest glasshouses – only 30 minutes away — will reward you with dozens of acres of lush flora to whet your appetite. Departing from Exeter, a pleasant 90-minute drive through verdant valleys and river views will deliver you right to the coastal entrance of Exmoor National Park, in Combe Martin.
Exmoor National Park boasts a sublime coastal sprawl
Just north of Exmoor is Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, home to 186 miles of coastline and some of Wales' most beautiful coastal walking paths. However, Exmoor National Park has nothing to envy in its majestic Welsh counterpart. If we're taking size into account, Exmoor boasts 37 miles of coast – a modest amount — but size doesn't matter because the unspoiled quality of its gorgeous cliffs and coastal sprawl more than makes up for it.
You won't find cliffs higher than Exmoor anywhere in England. To see them, take the 80-minute hike from Kiln Car Park in Combe Martin to the Little Hangman and, lastly, the Great Hangman. This breathtaking cliff is not only the highest sea cliff in England and Wales, it is also a picture-perfect spot for passionate hikers. If you are not confident with tackling this medium difficulty trail, it's worth considering other options that don't require hiking.
To make the most of the coast, opt for a sea kayak tour starting from Combe Martin. There are different types you can choose from, including beginner-friendly, family-style, and a 'marshland tour' for wildlife-spotting and exploring the bays at a relaxed pace. If you are keen to start your trip on the coastal side, the best option is to spend the night at Combe Martin. This quaint town is dotted with inns, camping spots, and bed and breakfasts.
Exmoor National Park is home to moorlands, wildflower fields and wild ponies
Perhaps one of the most spectacular aspects of this underrated National Park lies on its ground. Rife with bright purple heather, golden wildflowers, and stretches of hawthorn painting the hills with white flowers and scarlet berries, Exmoor's natural landscape is spell-binding. Head to Great Wood to enjoy a mix of conifer forest and heatherland against a broadleaf wood backdrop. This is also a great point to start if you want to meet Exmoor's most beloved natives — the wild ponies.
The park is home to a rare local breed of equidae, the Exmoor pony. A charity specially designated for their conservation describes these animals as trustworthy, beautiful, fun, hardworking ... and fond of a snack. Another charity, the Exmoor Pony Centre, organizes activities and events with ponies — including riding and assisted pet therapy. If you are fond of foals, spring is the perfect season to spot young ponies roaming the moorland and learning to run with a heartwarming wobble or two.
To take your journey full circle, embark on the last trail taking you to County Gate. As the name suggests, this ridge of verdant hills is where the two counties meet. Head west to Bossington Beach to enjoy a trail that mixes moorland with coast, and why not, to enjoy a swim in the sea at the end of it. Once you have filled your walking boots with beautiful nature, and are ready to hit England's historic cities again, head to the UNESCO heritage site known for its Roman Baths, just over a two-hour drive from Exmoor Park.