Between Swansea And Newport Is Wales' Scenic Escape With Craft Brews, Parks, And Gorgeous Valleys

There are two main ways to travel by road between the Welsh cities of Swansea and Newport. You can take the fast motorway — the M4 — to do the trip in just a touch over an hour. Or, you can take a bit more time, divert a little more to the north, delve into the hills, and discover the county of Rhondda Cynon Taf. Known as RCT for short, it encompasses not one, not two, but four whole valleys in the heart of South Wales, and there's plenty to see and do within.

Once dominated by a booming coal mining industry, Rhondda Cynon Taf is emerging as something of an adventure hub. For one, it's a gateway to the highest mountains in South Wales (Pen-y-Fan, the tallest peak for miles around, is just a 15-minute drive from the area's north side). For two, it has everything from pint-sized urban parks to reserves filled with roaring waterfalls. On top of that, RCT's old mining towns are now coming to life with locally run breweries and whisky distilleries that are perfect pit stops for post-hike tipples.

As well as being almost perfectly midway between Swansea in the west and Newport in the east, Rhondda Cynon Taf also sits alongside the scenic borough of Blaenau Gwent just north of the big city of Cardiff, the capital of the Celtic nation. It should take just an hour to get here from Cardiff Airport (CWL), the only international hub in Wales. Direct trains also run from Cardiff Central to the station in Ystrad, a village located in the very middle of the county.