Wales' Largest National Park Is An Adventure Haven With Ocean Views, Mountain Getaways, And Medieval Castles

Formerly known as Snowdonia, Eryri National Park is the largest in all of Wales, stretching from Conwy in the north to Aberdyfi in the south. Home to the highest peak in the country, the 526,720-acre park is renowned for its mountainous terrain and extensive network of hiking trails. Almost 4 million people visit Eryri National Park each year to discover its wild landscapes and ancient heritage. There are beaches here too, and the long, sandy coastline offers striking ocean views.

The uplands of Eryri National Park are characterized by rocky ridges and waterfalls, while historic villages like Beddgelert, Llanberis, and Betws-y-Coed make convenient bases for mountain getaways. There are nine mountain ranges in the park, with endless opportunities for adventure. Intrepid explorers can climb hills and zip-line over slate quarries. Those interested in Welsh heritage will have fun visiting the copper mines and medieval castles dotted around the park.

Hiking is one of the best ways to explore Eryri National Park, and with 1,497 miles of trails, there's something for all abilities. Standing at 3,560 feet, Yr Wyddfa – previously known as Snowdon — is the highest mountain in Wales, and it's a big draw for serious hikers. If you don't want to climb up, you can still reach the summit on the Snowdon Mountain Railway. From the top, you can enjoy ocean views across to Ireland on a clear day. With over 600,000 visitors per year, the mountain does get busy in summer, so arrive early to avoid the crowds. For an easier yet equally scenic hike, the trail along the Aberglaslyn Gorge to Beddgelert features mountain vistas and a legendary dog's grave.