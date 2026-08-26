Wales' Largest National Park Is An Adventure Haven With Ocean Views, Mountain Getaways, And Medieval Castles
Formerly known as Snowdonia, Eryri National Park is the largest in all of Wales, stretching from Conwy in the north to Aberdyfi in the south. Home to the highest peak in the country, the 526,720-acre park is renowned for its mountainous terrain and extensive network of hiking trails. Almost 4 million people visit Eryri National Park each year to discover its wild landscapes and ancient heritage. There are beaches here too, and the long, sandy coastline offers striking ocean views.
The uplands of Eryri National Park are characterized by rocky ridges and waterfalls, while historic villages like Beddgelert, Llanberis, and Betws-y-Coed make convenient bases for mountain getaways. There are nine mountain ranges in the park, with endless opportunities for adventure. Intrepid explorers can climb hills and zip-line over slate quarries. Those interested in Welsh heritage will have fun visiting the copper mines and medieval castles dotted around the park.
Hiking is one of the best ways to explore Eryri National Park, and with 1,497 miles of trails, there's something for all abilities. Standing at 3,560 feet, Yr Wyddfa – previously known as Snowdon — is the highest mountain in Wales, and it's a big draw for serious hikers. If you don't want to climb up, you can still reach the summit on the Snowdon Mountain Railway. From the top, you can enjoy ocean views across to Ireland on a clear day. With over 600,000 visitors per year, the mountain does get busy in summer, so arrive early to avoid the crowds. For an easier yet equally scenic hike, the trail along the Aberglaslyn Gorge to Beddgelert features mountain vistas and a legendary dog's grave.
Ocean views and beaches at Eryri National Park
You might not think that sandy beaches and sweeping ocean panoramas would be associated with this mountainous region. Yet, on the edge of Eryri National Park, you'll find 74 miles of coastline and some of the most scenic sea views in Wales. You can enjoy these ocean vistas by hiking the Wales Coastal Path – one of the best coastal walks in the world — which passes through a section of Eryri National Park. For an easier option, just head to one of the beaches for a seaside stroll with a dramatic backdrop.
Named the most picturesque beach in Wales by ferry company DFDS, Morfa Harlech is a 4-mile-long sandy beach with sweeping views across Cardigan Bay. This golden beach is known for its nationally important sand dune system, and its vast expanse gives it a wild and remote feel. While admiring the sea views, keep an eye out for dolphins, seals, and porpoises, which can sometimes be seen in the coastal waters. Just south of Porthmadog on the west side of the park, Harlech Beach is accessed via a short footpath from the nearby parking area.
A little farther south of Harlech is Morfa Dyffryn Beach, another long stretch of golden sand flanked by rolling dunes overlooking Cardigan Bay. From here, you can see the Llyn Peninsula and Tremadog Bay across the water. The shore can be reached on a boardwalk trail from the parking lot, and visitors should be aware that the northern section of sand is a designated nudist beach.
Medieval castles in dramatic locations
The underrated European country of Wales is known for its castles, many of which can be found in Eryri National Park. These ancient fortresses provide insight into the nation's rich cultural heritage, and you'll find them everywhere from high valley ridge lines to strategic coastal areas. Some are easy to reach, while others require a short hike, but each offers something different to visitors interested in the history of the park.
On the western edge of Eryri, Harlech Castle could easily be considered one of the most fairytale-like castles in all of Europe. Sitting on a rocky promontory overlooking Cardigan Bay, this famous 13th-century stronghold was built for Edward I and once withstood a seven-year siege thanks to its advantageous location on the coast. Today, Harlech Castle is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and you can explore the defensive ruins and gatehouse on the floating footbridge. From the battlements, you'll enjoy uninterrupted views across Harlech Beach and Cardigan Bay, with the Snowdonia Mountains providing a dramatic backdrop.
Just outside the town of Llanberis in the northern part of the park, Dolbadarn Castle is a historic fortress worth seeing — and admission is free. Dating to the 13th century, the round tower is still standing, and you can climb to the top for 360-degree views of Llyn Padarn. Another timeworn castle with a spectacular mountain setting is Castell Dolwyddelan near Betws-y-Coed. Perched dramatically on a hillside outcrop, the castle was built by Llywelyn the Great in the 13th century, likely to protect the surrounding mountain routes. A 15-minute hike will take you directly to the castle, which is free to visit. Don't forget to climb the tower for views across the valley.