One Of America's Largest Urban Forests Is An Outdoor Paradise Sandwiched Between Louisville And Fort Knox

Spread across over 6,000 acres, the Jefferson Memorial Forest offers a lot of room to roam and explore. Located along Mitchell Hill Road, the Welcome Center is a great place to get your bearings and learn about all the different experiences the forest has to offer. Staff are on hand to answer questions and give recommendations, and the center also has maps, educational materials, refreshments for purchase, restrooms, parking, and special events. There's even a gift shop, where proceeds help preserve and support the forest and other natural areas around Louisville.

Once you're oriented, you can instantly set off on an adventure in the Tom Wallace Recreation Area right across the road. Named after Tom Wallace, a local newspaper editor and conservationist who was instrumental in the creation of the forest, this area is one of the best places for hiking and fishing. According to a brochure on the Tom Wallace Recreation Area from the city of Louisville, there are several trails throughout the area, ranging from short jaunts like the 0.5-mile Lake Loop around Tom Wallace Lake (where you can also cast a line from the fishing pier) to longer walks like the 2.0-mile Purple Heart Trail. Around the Welcome Center, you can also set off on the 6.2-mile Siltstone Trail, a lengthy but picturesque route through the heart of the forest. For those in wheelchairs, there's the 0.25-mile accessible Tuliptree Trail. Close by the lake, there are also picnic areas, a playground, and restrooms.

At the Horine Reservation, visitors will find a conference center, campgrounds for families and large groups, and a few trails longer than some of the Tom Wallace Recreation Area paths. One is the 4.8-mile Red Trail, which runs through the forest and hills in a loop. For equestrian enthusiasts, the Paul Yost Recreation Area is also near the Welcome Center, with wider trails that are suitable for horses and humans.