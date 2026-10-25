Between Worthing And Eastbourne Is A Village With An Award-Winning Beach, Dramatic Cliffs, And Art Deco Vibes
As the sunniest place in the U.K., England's South Coast remains a top choice for those coming to the country for a beach getaway. Because this is a region that comprises over 400 miles of shoreline, finding that perfect place to visit can feel overwhelming, especially if you're trying to look beyond the already well-known hubs like Brighton or Bournemouth. There is, however, one spot you might not have considered yet, and if a mix of beautiful beaches, imposing landscapes, and old-school charm sounds like something you'd like, your search might be over sooner than you'd think. That's what you'll find in Saltdean, a scenic, peaceful village of fewer than 9,000 year-round residents.
Characterized by chalk cliffs and a history that dates back over 400 years, what was once just open farmland is now a waterfront hub whose shingle beach provides a beautiful but quiet alternative to better-known neighbors. Saltdean Beach, whose rock pools appear at low tide, has even won awards for its water quality and safety. And while the scenery from the shoreline is already postcard-ready, those who want to take things a step further can also walk a concrete pathway that promises dramatic views of surrounding cliffs. Away from the nature attractions, you'll get a chance to admire the village's nostalgic Art Deco charm — one 1930s structure, in particular, is not to be missed.
Don't take Saltdean's peaceful atmosphere to mean it's some secluded, hard-to-reach place. The village is located right between Worthing and Eastbourne (roughly 20 miles away from each). London can also be reached in around two hours both by car and via public transportation. This is also where fliers will find most major nearby entryways. London Gatwick Airport (LGW) is among the most convenient choices, found less than 35 miles north.
Relax on Saltdean's award-winning beach and walk beneath dramatic cliffs
Saltdean's coastal allure is arguably its main highlight. Saltdean Beach is surrounded by high cliffs and experiences notable tide changes — rock pooling becomes popular once the tide goes out. Amenities include cafes, beach huts, and restrooms, while visitors get to enjoy a wide array of activities, from swimming, snorkeling, and fishing to boating, canoeing, and surfing. After all, the excellent water quality is one of the main draws. The beach has even been recognized with a variety of accolades, including a Blue Flag and a Seaside Award. Before you go, though, make sure to read through this guide on the best time to visit England for optimal weather.
One thing to note is that this is not an untouched, all-natural beach. There are many concrete structures surrounding it, with one of them being the scenic Undercliff Walk. This is a 3-mile stretch that takes you all the way to Brighton Marina and dates back to the 1930s. The picturesque vistas you can admire from here include imposing chalk cliffs and sweeping views of the English Channel. You'll find that the route itself is flat and sheltered, while amenities to enjoy along the way include restaurants, cafes, and free-to-use restrooms. The entire pathway is car-free and walkable year-round, though particularly windy or rainy weather can present some challenges (e.g., waves crashing nearby and erosion debris). Want to explore more of the region's coastline? You don't have to drive hours for a change of scenery, especially when Newhaven is just a 10-minute drive (or 15-minute bus ride) away. This is a coastal town with beaches, an idyllic nature reserve, and history.
Admiring the Art Deco architecture at Saltdean's historic lido
Saltdean has many facets worth exploring beyond the main beach, and its Art Deco charm, in particular (characterized by white buildings that dot the skyline), is something many travelers enjoy experiencing. One of the main highlights to add to the itinerary if you're eager to take in the local architecture is the Saltdean Lido, which is not only a top attraction in the village but also one of the "seven wonders of the English seaside" and a perfect road trip stop for history buffs.
First built in 1938 and designed by Richard William Herbert Jones, this Grade II*-listed complex remains one of the region's modernist symbols known for its streamlined look. Noteworthy design elements include the crescent-shaped pool tank, curved wings, a classic Art Deco fountain, spiral stairs, timber mosaic flooring, and cantilevered tea terraces. On a more practical note, the lido features a heated pool, a gym, a sauna, a library, sunbathing lawns, plus a varied selection of food and drinks served both poolside and in the on-site restaurant. The complex is accessible and dog-friendly, as well.
Architecture lovers can stop by the building of Saltdean's historic Ocean Hotel, as well. While the Grade II-listed building has been converted into residential apartments (and it's no longer possible to book a nightly stay here), its Art Deco facade remains a noteworthy attraction. Also built in the 1930s, the hotel found on Longridge Avenue can be recognized by its concave shape, symmetrical design, metal-frame windows, and exposed brick. All that said, Saltdean isn't the only destination where architecture enthusiasts can admire the style. Consider covering the 20 miles to Worthing next. Sandwiched between Portsmouth and Eastbourne, Worthing is a coastal town with gorgeous gardens and even more Art Deco charm.