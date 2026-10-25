Between Worthing And Eastbourne Is A Village With An Award-Winning Beach, Dramatic Cliffs, And Art Deco Vibes

As the sunniest place in the U.K., England's South Coast remains a top choice for those coming to the country for a beach getaway. Because this is a region that comprises over 400 miles of shoreline, finding that perfect place to visit can feel overwhelming, especially if you're trying to look beyond the already well-known hubs like Brighton or Bournemouth. There is, however, one spot you might not have considered yet, and if a mix of beautiful beaches, imposing landscapes, and old-school charm sounds like something you'd like, your search might be over sooner than you'd think. That's what you'll find in Saltdean, a scenic, peaceful village of fewer than 9,000 year-round residents.

Characterized by chalk cliffs and a history that dates back over 400 years, what was once just open farmland is now a waterfront hub whose shingle beach provides a beautiful but quiet alternative to better-known neighbors. Saltdean Beach, whose rock pools appear at low tide, has even won awards for its water quality and safety. And while the scenery from the shoreline is already postcard-ready, those who want to take things a step further can also walk a concrete pathway that promises dramatic views of surrounding cliffs. Away from the nature attractions, you'll get a chance to admire the village's nostalgic Art Deco charm — one 1930s structure, in particular, is not to be missed.

Don't take Saltdean's peaceful atmosphere to mean it's some secluded, hard-to-reach place. The village is located right between Worthing and Eastbourne (roughly 20 miles away from each). London can also be reached in around two hours both by car and via public transportation. This is also where fliers will find most major nearby entryways. London Gatwick Airport (LGW) is among the most convenient choices, found less than 35 miles north.