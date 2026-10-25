Tucked Next To Branson Is A Lesser-Known Ozark Park With Mountain Views, Camping, And A Lake To Fish
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Little Rock District manages roughly 500,000 acres, including 146 parks and 25 lakes, across Arkansas and southern Missouri. That's both an impressive and daunting amount of public recreation space. As you narrow down the vacation possibilities, Table Rock Lake's clear water and gorgeous Ozarks background are certainly tempting. To escape the crowds on the popular lake, you should head to Aunts Creek Park, an under-the-radar hideaway for fishing and camping.
The Ozark Mountains are vast highlands that dip into five states between the Appalachians and the Rockies. The region is covered with mountains, forests, rivers, and lakes that attract outdoor lovers. One of these destinations, Table Rock Lake, is a man-made reservoir that covers more than 43,000 acres and straddles the border between Missouri and Arkansas. It's become a water sports wonderworld with hidden beaches and clear water.
There are plenty of places to play around Table Rock Lake. Along the edge of the water, you'll find 32 boat ramps, 15 marinas, 12 beaches, and 11 campgrounds. Aunts Creek Park, situated on the James River Arm on the northern side of the lake, was created with both the beautiful landscape and water activities in mind. The 114-acre park now offers campsites, boat ramps, and a swimming beach. Visitors are immediately awestruck by the park's stunning location, surrounded by the Ozark Mountains. No wonder so many people want to keep this lakefront spot all to themselves.
Go fishing on Table Rock Lake
Given its location along Table Rock Lake, you'll probably head straight for the water when you arrive at Aunts Creek Park. There are two concrete boat ramps, one with one lane and the other with two, in the park. They sit on either side of the beach and have plenty of parking for boat trailers. Just be aware that you must have a Missouri Boating Safety Identification Card to use a motorboat or sailboat over 12 feet in the Show-Me State.
You'll definitely want to bring your fishing rod to the park, where you can fish from either a boat or the rocky shore. Table Rock Lake is known as a game fish lake, where you can expect to catch large catfish and striped bass, which are stocked each year. But those aren't the only species found here. Numerous other types of bass (black, largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted), both black and white crappie, bluegill, and walleye are abundant. Cutthroat and rainbow trout have been caught, as well. Best of all, you can fish here all year, since Table Rock Lake doesn't freeze over in the winter.
To go fishing on Table Rock Lake from Aunts Creek Park, you'll need a permit card, which can be purchased online from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Since this lake extends into neighboring Arkansas, Missouri and Arkansas residents also have the option of obtaining a White River Border Lakes Permit, so they can easily cross into the other state's waters.
Spend the night in Aunts Creek Park's campground
Another big draw to Aunts Creek Park is its seasonal campground. There are 55 campsites, ranging from non-electric to electric to RV, in this waterfront camping area. Bathrooms and water hydrants are easily accessible from each campsite. Shared shower facilities, picnic tables, and a playground are just a short walk away. So is the beach, where you can go swimming and play volleyball. Then there are the stunning views of the lake with the mountains behind it. This isn't a bad spot to spend the night.
Since Aunts Creek Park is one of the public parks operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Little Rock District, you do have to pay a day-use fee ($5 per car or $2 per walk-in person) to enter. There's an additional nightly fee to stay at the campground, which is open from May 1 to September 14.
The closest airport to Aunts Creek Park is nearly 50 miles south across the Arkansas border in Harrison. But you can only fly direct to Boone County Regional Airport (HRO) from Dallas or Memphis. For additional nonstop destinations, you should also check out flights to Springfield, a mountain charmer brimming with big flavors and quirky vibes. Its Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) is less than 55 miles in the opposite direction. Then, while exploring the area, don't miss Branson, a Missouri town full of glitzy, kitschy entertainment, less than 20 miles east of the park.