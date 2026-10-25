Tucked Next To Branson Is A Lesser-Known Ozark Park With Mountain Views, Camping, And A Lake To Fish

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Little Rock District manages roughly 500,000 acres, including 146 parks and 25 lakes, across Arkansas and southern Missouri. That's both an impressive and daunting amount of public recreation space. As you narrow down the vacation possibilities, Table Rock Lake's clear water and gorgeous Ozarks background are certainly tempting. To escape the crowds on the popular lake, you should head to Aunts Creek Park, an under-the-radar hideaway for fishing and camping.

The Ozark Mountains are vast highlands that dip into five states between the Appalachians and the Rockies. The region is covered with mountains, forests, rivers, and lakes that attract outdoor lovers. One of these destinations, Table Rock Lake, is a man-made reservoir that covers more than 43,000 acres and straddles the border between Missouri and Arkansas. It's become a water sports wonderworld with hidden beaches and clear water.

There are plenty of places to play around Table Rock Lake. Along the edge of the water, you'll find 32 boat ramps, 15 marinas, 12 beaches, and 11 campgrounds. Aunts Creek Park, situated on the James River Arm on the northern side of the lake, was created with both the beautiful landscape and water activities in mind. The 114-acre park now offers campsites, boat ramps, and a swimming beach. Visitors are immediately awestruck by the park's stunning location, surrounded by the Ozark Mountains. No wonder so many people want to keep this lakefront spot all to themselves.