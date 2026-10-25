Minnesota's Scenic Wetlands Escape Under An Hour From Minneapolis Is A Beauty With Hiking And Wildlife

Throughout the year, but especially during the spring and fall migration, Minnesotans can look to the sky and spot Canada geese flying in the familiar V-shaped formation. But it wasn't always like that. In fact, at the turn of the 20th century, the population shrank because of dwindling wetland habitats and a lack of hunting regulations. Thanks in part to the breeding efforts of Carlos Avery Game Farm, a subsection of the Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area (WMA), the geese and other game bird populations were restored. Today, visitors can stop by the WMA for a chance to spot the large birds and one of the nearly 250 other avian species reported here.

You might be wondering who Carlos Avery is and why the WMA shares his name. It's well-deserved, as Avery was one of the pioneers of Minnesota's fish and wildlife conservation. After beginning his career as a publisher, Avery entered into public service in 1907 as an executive agent for the Minnesota Game and Fish Commission. In 1915, the agency was replaced by the Office of State Game and Fish Commissioner, and Avery headed the office that year. Unfortunately, he passed away before the WMA was formed in 1933, but his legacy remains at the sanctuary that bears his name.

Stretching across Anoka and Chisago counties, this 25,000-acre haven is the largest wildlife refuge near Minneapolis. According to the WMA website, wetlands dominate the landscape, and the preserve boasts 23 pools, where waterfowl thrive year-round. Less than an hour's drive from the Twin Cities, visitors can watch birds fly over the marshes, explore the open prairies, or soak up the peaceful views as the sun sets over the waterway. The nature retreat offers a glimpse of Minnesota's wild beauty, with a Facebook user calling it "a GORGEOUS stretch of land!"