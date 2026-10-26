England's Former Mining Area Is Now A Pretty Coastal Town In Cumbria With Art, Sea Views, And Historic Ruins

Northwest England has a long history of mining and industry. In the coastal town of Workington in the county of Cumbria, iron ore and coal were mined when Queen Elizabeth I was in power, and the work continued for hundreds of years through the Industrial Revolution. Workington was known for making steel rails for the train track; however, the last rail was made in 2006. It's still a major port town, but there was a pivot after that with town revitalization projects, including a new shopping center and major investment in both beautification and making the streets more bike- and pedestrian-friendly. The town also has permanent public art installations. Combine that with the views out over the Irish Sea and the historic ruins from both medieval and industrial times, and you'll see what makes Workington special.

Workington is situated at the mouth of the River Derwent as it empties into the Solway Firth — an inlet of the Irish Sea that marks the border between Scotland and England along this section of the U.K. For scenic views out over the water, head down to the Workington Beach. It's a predominantly shingle beach (made up of stones and pebbles), and if it's clear, you can see out over Solway Firth and its wind turbines to the hills of Scotland. Along with sweeping sea views, you can still witness some of the relics of the industry that helped define the area for a time. Jane Pit was a coal mine in the 1800s, and you can see the remaining steam engine house that was built for the mine.