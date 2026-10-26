The Largest Lochs In Scotland For Scenic Outdoor Fun

Here's something to stir those watery souls: Scotland counts upwards of 30,000 freshwater lakes (known as lochs in these parts), and accounts for over 60% of all the standing water sites found in the whole of the U.K. So, if you like your adventures with a big side dollop of H2O, this land of kilt-clad clansmen and hearty haggis dishes is a fine, fine place to look. And where better to start than with the overall largest lochs of them all?

Cue this guide, which whisks you from south to north and from east to west as it showcases the 10 biggest bodies of water in Scotland. It's jam-packed with destinations that are sure to make the jaw drop, whether that's appropriately-named Loch Awe, where eerie castles that look like they've been plucked from the pages of a horror novel stand on the shoreline, or impossibly-stunning Loch Lomond, where soaring Munros (mountains over 3,000 feet high) tumble away to the horizon.

The list below uses data from leading geography blogs and newspaper outlets to rank Scottish lakes by surface area, rather than depth or total water volume. That means that these are the bodies of water that cover the most ground. The upshot? These spots tend to really lend themselves to outdoor adventure, because their sheer size means there's often plenty of hiking paths along their sides, mountains on their doorstep, and natural reserves on their peripheries.