10 Immaculate Scottish Destinations To Pull You Far From The Tourist Trail

Okay, so Glasgow isn't exactly off the beaten path. It's the country's largest city and, generally speaking, features in most itineraries as a day-trip from Edinburgh. In this regard, it shouldn't feature on this list, but it is a neglected destination, and one that's worthy of being an alternative base for your Scotland trip — and a cheaper one.

Edinburgh becomes the de facto basecamp for most visits, owing to its tourist infrastructure and the simple fact that it's spectacularly beautiful. But Glasgow, it could be argued, is Scotland at its purest. Even Rick Steves believes it's Scotland's most underrated destination. Once known as the "Second City of the Empire," it's a grittier city and something of a fallen giant that's been kept afloat by the good humor of its inhabitants — Glasweigans, as the city's slogan in George Square states, make Glasgow. That's never more evident than the traffic-cone-topped Duke of Wellington statue in the town center.

Regardless, with fewer tourists and a less distinct attraction trail, your time here will be more experiential. It's home to some of the best pubs in the country, the regulars of which you'll likely find far more welcoming than in the capital, and its distinct neighborhoods — like the West End, Finniston, and the East End — all offer something unique. And just because it's not bursting with tourist attractions doesn't mean there aren't loads to do. Kelvingrove Museum is fantastic, wandering through the grounds of the almost 600-year-old University of Glasgow is a delight, and with distilleries, galleries, mural trails, markets, botanic gardens, and tons more to enjoy, you'll never be bored. Plus, its food scene is getting spectacular.