The 10 Most Charming Cities To Visit From Manchester, England's Scenic 'Gateway To The North'
Beyond the vast cityscape of London, England has plenty of other amazing cities that are well worth exploring. Manchester, for example, holds a special place among the U.K.'s most notable cities outside the capital. As one of England's largest cities, Manny has a thriving tourism industry centered around a fertile music scene, a rich arts and cultural heritage, and one of the U.K.'s most dedicated sports communities. Manchester, however, stands out as much for its location as for its culture. Located in the southern part of North West England, Visit Manchester calls it the U.K.'s "Gateway to the North," providing a large and convenient base for exploring the many overlooked destinations in England's northern regions.
International visitors arriving in London can reach Manchester by direct train from London Euston in under three hours. Manchester Airport also has direct flights to and from destinations across the world, including U.S. cities like New York, Orlando, Atlanta, and Las Vegas. Once there, travelers will also have opportunities for immersive day trips to many of Northern England's other remarkable, unsung cities, either via direct trains or by car. The many day trips and excursions from Manchester are as diverse as the city's own amenities, but a few cities and towns deserve special recognition for their proximity to Manchester's transportation hubs, their amazing attractions, and their unique charms. Whether you're interested in history, culture, or architecture, these northern English cities make rewarding day trips from Manchester.
Warrington
Warrington is a charming town roughly 20 miles from Manchester, with an intriguing blend of history and modern culture. Occupying a scenic spot along the River Mersey, between the historic counties of Cheshire and Lancashire, Warrington's history stretches back to Roman Britain, and the town today has a large collection of historic sites that showcase the enduring legacy of the areas around Manchester. Warrington's cultural offerings include the excellent Warrington Museum & Art Gallery, Warrington Market, and Walton Hall and Gardens. The River Mersey and Warrington's canals also provide nice opportunities for waterside walks.
Huddersfield
Huddersfield may be notable among certain travelers for annual festivals, such as the Huddersfield Literature Festival and the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival. Having grown into an important textile-manufacturing center in the 18th century, Huddersfield also retains an impressive collection of Victorian-era buildings. Huddersfield is a quintessential West Yorkshire town roughly 30 miles northeast of Manchester. One of its most prominent historic landmarks is Castle Hill and Victoria Tower. Sitting atop a historically significant hill, the 19th-century Victoria Tower is not only a splendid example of Victorian architecture, but also showcases panoramic views of both Huddersfield and the gorgeous, wildlife-rich Colne Valley.
Blackpool
Blackpool offers a change of pace from the region's small, historic towns in the form of a classic family-friendly seaside getaway. Blackpool lies on the Fylde Coast in Lancashire, about 53 miles north of Manchester. Blackpool's seaside setting and fun, vacation-style attractions have earned it the nickname "Britain's Coney Island." Blackpool's most obvious attraction is the 518-foot Blackpool Tower, which stands on the promenade overlooking the town's seafront, offering spectacular views of the town and the coastline. Other fun attractions in Blackpool include the Coral Island amusement park, Blackpool Promenade, and Blackpool Beach.
Blackburn
Away from the seaside, Blackburn has a fascinating network of historic buildings and cultural attractions located about 27 miles from Manchester, while the surrounding countryside features beautiful views of Lancashire's rolling hills. Opened in 1874, the Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery was one of the first free British museums built outside of London, and has emerged as one of the region's most intriguing museums. Highlights include impressive collections of decorative arts, fine arts, historic coins, manuscripts, ancient artifacts, and natural history galleries.
Bradford
Bradford has a rich cultural scene, with excellent museums such as the Bradford Industrial Museum and the Cartwright Hall Art Gallery. Sticking with culture. Bradford's long filmmaking history also made it the first UNESCO City of Film, all less than an hour outside of Manchester. The city's historic sites offer another reason to visit; Bradford Cathedral sits on one of Britain's oldest sites of Christian worship, and the cathedral building itself is a gorgeous 15th-century Gothic masterpiece. Bradford's Bolling Hall, a medieval building that grew to include examples of major historic design styles, is now a living history museum.
Windermere and Bowness-on-Windermere
Windermere and nearby Bowness-on-Windermere, less than two hours north of Manchester, are popular gateways to the famous Lake District, where a stunning landscape of lakes and rolling mountains meets picturesque villages and quaint towns. Windermere is named after the lake, the largest in both the Lake District and England as a whole. However, while Windermere has the train station, shopping district, restaurants, and outdoor attractions, Bowness-on-Windermere sits directly on the lakeshore, as the name suggests. Along with an unbeatable location, Bowness-on-Windermere has a scenic waterfront, marina, and lakeside dining and lodging.
Leeds
Leeds combines Victorian arcades and historic civic buildings with contemporary street art and modern architecture. The city also has a varied culture scene, with world-renowned music festivals, art galleries, and museums, all with some of the best pubs and independent music venues in the country (here's lookin' at you, Brudenell Social Club). Outdoor attractions range from the gorgeous Yorkshire Dales beyond the city to public green spaces like the 700-acre Roundhay Park, an expanse of parkland, lakes, and gardens just outside the city center. Leeds is Yorkshire's largest city, making it a regional cultural and tourism center in the county, with Manchester just 42 miles away.
Sheffield
Located about 40 miles east of Manchester, Sheffield was once a major center of the British steelmaking and cutlery industries. Today, however, Sheffield is arguably best known for its extensive green spaces, including the Sheffield Botanical Gardens and the city-view Parkwood Springs. Sheffield is also just 5 miles from the windswept trails of the spectacular Peak District National Park. Sheffield's cultural offerings include the Millennium Gallery and its diverse collection of art and design, the 13th-century Sheffield Cathedral, and quirky novelties like the National Video Game Museum.
York
York is a brilliant day trip just two hours from Manchester, one that explores Britain's millennia-old history in a picturesque cityscape. York was founded by the Romans, and the city retains more medieval sites and more attractions per square mile than any other British destination, according to Visit York. The imposing York Minster is a centuries-old Gothic cathedral (the largest north of the Alps) and houses Britain's largest collection of authentic medieval stained-glass art. York also has preserved medieval Walls and streets like the Shambles that combine beautiful views with fascinating history. York's long history also means plenty of ghost tours befitting one of the U.K.'s most haunted destinations for spooky getaways.
Liverpool
Liverpool is synonymous with the Beatles, but the city's tourist offerings extend far beyond the Fab Four. Still, fans of the band can make the roughly one-hour trip from Manchester to Liverpool by car or train and experience Beatles history firsthand on fun tours, multimedia exhibits, and the excellent Beatles Story museum. Beyond its musical legacy, Liverpool's attractions include the magnificent Liverpool Cathedral (the largest cathedral in Britain), a historic waterfront around the Royal Albert Dock, one of the most passionate football cultures in the country, and arguably England's best nightlife.