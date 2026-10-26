Beyond the vast cityscape of London, England has plenty of other amazing cities that are well worth exploring. Manchester, for example, holds a special place among the U.K.'s most notable cities outside the capital. As one of England's largest cities, Manny has a thriving tourism industry centered around a fertile music scene, a rich arts and cultural heritage, and one of the U.K.'s most dedicated sports communities. Manchester, however, stands out as much for its location as for its culture. Located in the southern part of North West England, Visit Manchester calls it the U.K.'s "Gateway to the North," providing a large and convenient base for exploring the many overlooked destinations in England's northern regions.

International visitors arriving in London can reach Manchester by direct train from London Euston in under three hours. Manchester Airport also has direct flights to and from destinations across the world, including U.S. cities like New York, Orlando, Atlanta, and Las Vegas. Once there, travelers will also have opportunities for immersive day trips to many of Northern England's other remarkable, unsung cities, either via direct trains or by car. The many day trips and excursions from Manchester are as diverse as the city's own amenities, but a few cities and towns deserve special recognition for their proximity to Manchester's transportation hubs, their amazing attractions, and their unique charms. Whether you're interested in history, culture, or architecture, these northern English cities make rewarding day trips from Manchester.